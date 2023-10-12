6-0 Riverview bangs heads with 5-1 Stingrays on Sumner gridiron

By STEVE JACKSON

The “cooler” weather this week has emphasized the sweet smell of the post-season playoffs for the five South Shore high school football teams. None of the five teams has clinched a playoff berth yet, but the unbeaten Riverview High Sharks and the once-defeated Sumner Stingrays battle head-to-head this Friday evening in Sumner for a spot in the 4M District 8 post-season. East Bay High at 5-1 this season is also seriously fishing for a repeat playoff round in 3M District 6. The Indians travel this Friday to the Lennard Longhorns, also a 3M District 6 slim hopeful playoff contender. The Spoto Spartans, competing in 3M District 6, bus to Bloomingdale High, just trying to get that elusive initial victory of the season with post-season dreams about evaporated.

Last week saw several exciting football games. This week promises more of the same.

The Spartans, under Head Coach Keith Chattin, came oh-so close to their first win but dropped a 30-27 verdict in overtime to 3-4 Leto at Spoto. The Spartans featured a well-balanced attack but came up shy against the Leto Falcons.

Spoto got two passing TDs from soph quarterback Nick Richardson, who also rushed for a score and 47 yards on six carries.

Junior running back Cam White also showed his rushing prowess, gaining 162 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Dynamic junior Z’orey Cotton had another outstanding night on offense. The sleek wide receiver/running back Cotton picked up 47 yards on six carries, caught three passes for 81 yards and had a punt return for 60 yards. Soph receiver Jesse Harden continued to impress with three grabs for 59 yards and a touchdown, along with a 60 yards punt return and four kickoff returns for 127 yards. Senior Julian Hayag contributed three pass receptions for 33 yards.

The Spoto defense played stout but could not prevent the Leto field goal in OT, which clinched the win for the Falcons. Leading defenders for the Spartans included juniors Christian Harris, Kaiel Stewart and Xavier Ortiz, senior Tavion Taylor and sophomore Elijay Ortiz.

At the other end of the spectrum, the powerhouse Riverview Sharks ran their unbeaten season record to 6-0 with a come-from-behind victory over the Alonso Ravens in Tampa.

The Sharks, of Head Coach Tony Rodriquez, put it all on the line this Friday at 5-1 Sumner High in one of the biggest rivalry games of this season or any season. Riverview is 0-2 all time versus Sumner. The Sharks have scored a total of 223 points this season while yielding 59 in its six wins. Sumner has been a bit more prolific on offense, scoring 296 points in seven games and giving up 104. (See exclusive coverage of Sumner High by Francis Fedor in every week’s The Observer News.)

“We made some big plays on defense, “ commented Coach Rodriquez to the news media after the emotional win last week at Alonso. “We believe in ourselves.”

The biggest defensive play of the game came with Alonso driving for the tying touchdown in the third quarter. Sharks senior cornerback JJ Johnson leaped high in the air to wrestle an interception from an Alonso receiver. Riverview then marched 65 yards for a decisive score behind the bull rushes of senior Dontarious “Rico” Shoats and junior Andrew Lee. Paving the way for the rushing attack of Riverview was a powerful offensive line. That O line also showed its stuff in a dominating last drive of the game. The Sharks ate up the clock for eight minutes, driving 80 yards climaxed by senior QB Aaron Turner’s four-yard scoring run, which put Riverview up 41-30 with only a minute left in the game.

Stat-wise, Riverview was paced in the Alonso victory not only by Shoats and Turner but also by the running of junior Andrew Lee. Shoats, the bellwether of the offense, who amassed 222 yards and three TDs on 27 totes. Lee added 78 yards and a TD on four attempts. Turner finished with 58 yards rushing for a pair of scores and totaled 52 yards passing.

“That’s why I give them (the offensive line) donuts,” explained a smiling Shoats after the game. “Without my boys on the offensive line, nothing would happen,” declared the 5-11, 215 lb. Shoats. “I love my offensive line to death. I wouldn’t trade them for anyone!”

Meanwhile, Lennard Head Coach KB Belton got what he really does not want, a moral victory. The Longhorns played overwhelming favorite Sumner even for the game last week, but Sumner, without star offensive play-maker QB Greg Smith, pulled out a lucky 23-21 win in Ruskin.

The 2-5 Longhorns were sparked by improving soph quarterback Jacob Mobley and the emerging running back junior Gavin Fields on offense. Mobley’s stats were 16 pass completions for 25 attempts for 161 yards and a TD and one interception.

Fields had a big coming-out night from running back. He totaled 114 yards on 15 carries for a score. Contributing to the offense were junior receiver Richard Sykes, who snared nine passes for 96 yards, and soph Keishawn Pestano, who caught four for 28 yards. Defensively, Lennard was led in tackles by a pair of hard-nosed seniors, Elijah Darcuell and Anthony Hunt, along with junior Jamaire Clark. Two Horn interceptions were provided by freshman Mekhi Williams and soph Kamerrun Bradley-Dover.

Lennard, for the second straight week, has a tough opponent at Ruskin. Coming in Friday evening are the 5-1 East Bay Indians of veteran Head Coach Mike Gottman.

The Indians cruised to a 46-6 easy win over winless Chamberlain High in Tampa last week. Deanthony Caldwell, a cornerback, was selected by EB coaches as Player of the Game in a rout decide by the first quarter, which EB led 22-6 before adding 12 more points in the second quarter and six in each of the last two quarters to annihilate the Storm. The Indians did not complete a pass but did not need an air attack as dependable senior running back Jaelin Sneed provided the muster with 151 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Other big numbers were put up by several EB runners: junior Anthony Laurent had 116 yards and a TD on 13 carries, senior Jose Hernandez garnered 105 rushing yards and a TD on six carries, senior Izaiah Ketchup put up 44 yards and a score on five carries, junior QB William Boyd posted 30 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and junior Jaeryn Millerd had 18 yards running on a lone tote. Senior Antonio Pore and junior Zarius Lemons both added four yards. Junior Roderick Mack saw some limited back-up action at QB.

Defensively, the Indians have now given up only 78 points and scored 233 in six games. On defense, EB is led by junior Deanthony Caldwell, senior Miles Thompson, and juniors Dravyn Oblak and Laurent.