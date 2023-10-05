Women looking for meaningful connections are invited

By LOIS KINDLE

The SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection is an outreach event of Stonecroft Ministries, a worldwide, nondenominational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization aimed at connecting women to God and their higher purpose, to each other and to their community.

The SSCWC meets monthly, September through May, on the second Wednesday of the month. It’s second uplifting gathering of the 2023-2024 season will take place Oct. 11 in the Life Enrichment Center of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave. Women of all ages are welcome to attend.

Themed “And All That Jazz,” the chef-prepared brunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and include guest speaker Terry Sevinsky, whose topic will be “Laughter is Good Medicine.” It will also feature Jazzmatazz with Diane LeFrancois and include a live jazz dance performance. Seating begins at 11.

This month’s meal includes pork schnitzel, potato pancakes, warm German red cabbage, bread/butter and dessert.

The cost is $20 per person. RSVPs are required by emailing sscwcflorida@gamil.com or calling 317-414-9062 by Oct. 7, and, if made, must be paid. All checks should be made payable to Stonecroft Ministries and dropped off to Nancy Decker, 5203 Admiral Drive, Apollo Beach.

Each monthly luncheon meeting is organized by the SSCWC planning team, comprised of ordinary women who live and work in the community. It includes Barbara Brown as chair, Stephanie Shaw as vice chair and 12 other members.

“Our luncheons always include an inspirational speaker sanctioned through Stonecroft Ministries and a special feature, which includes things like a fashion show, VFW ceremony, comedian or presentation by a local deputy, beekeeper or master birder.

SSCWC also offers Prayer Connection the first Wednesday of each month. For information or prayer requests, call Betty Dean, prayer coordinator, at 813-331-3536 or email bettyandbilldean2333@gmail.com.

SSCWC is a wonderful way to meet other women of faith, share in wholesome fellowship and experience uplifting forms of entertainment. Some women who come to the gatherings even end up finding faith and new friends.

“As a seasonal resident, I’ve met loving, caring, fun women at the luncheons in both Pennsylvania and Florida that I want to do life with,” said Brown. “I met one of my closest friends, Carolyn Woodall, at an SSCWC luncheon in 2015 after I first moved to Sun City Center.”

If interested in Bible study, contact Meredith Russell at 978-621-4817 or mrussellmk@gmail.com/.

The SouthShore Women’s Connection currently has additional positions on its Planning Team. It meets the third Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated locations.

“We would love to meet with women who are seeking connections,” said Brown, a licensed minister and wedding officiant since 2004. For more information, call her at 814-397-3916 or email her at barbaralbrown.526@gmail.com/.

For more information on Stonecroft Ministries, visit www.stonecroft.org/.