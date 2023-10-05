VA adds Uber to transportation options for veterans

By PHYLLIS HODGES

When a great idea benefits both the giver and receiver, it’s a WIN-WIN. That’s what the VHA-Uber Health Connect (VUHC) Initiative is proving to be for veterans and VA caregivers. Veterans eligible for travel benefits can now get to and from appointments using the Uber service at no personal cost.

The VUHC is the brainchild of Dr. Indra Sandal, chief of innovation at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa. “My main goal was to improve veterans’ mobility experience and access to care, but there was the added bonus of saving VA money with this program,” she said. She explained that missed appointments cost the VA over $4 billion per year and most are due to lack of transportation.

The VUHC initiative was first launched across 10 VA medical centers between January 2022 and April 2023. Survey feedback from 2,300 participants during that time span (30,000+ rides over 400,000+ miles) showed that 83 percent of veterans would not have been able to access their medical care without the program. Dr. Sandal is leading the VUHC as it expands across the country.

Thomas Hines, Haley’s assistant chief, Health Administration Service, said the Travel Department is ramping up its staff for the UBER platform. He is excited about the VUHC initiative, and feedback from patients indicates they like the flexibility of Uber Health and the time that it saves them. “When our patients are done with an appointment, they want to get back home or work as quickly as possible. This initiative gives them a sense of control,” he says.

As word about the program spreads, rides requested to Haley have already reached over 1,900 per month. Only the Miami VA has exceeded that number so far. Hines related the comments of one veteran who said, “I have more freedom with the program. I am able to make more appointments and do not have to rely on family or the community for a ride.”

Eligible veterans include those who currently are eligible for travel pay because of at least one of the following conditions:

• Service-connected disability of 30 percent and above.

• Below the income-means threshold.

• Traveling to/from a facility due to a service-connected medical condition.

For veterans not eligible for transportation benefits, Hines says the Haley transportation team will help with other available options that are part of the VA Volunteer Transportation Network.

For example, two military groups in the South Hillsborough area have partnered with James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to sponsor transport vans. The vans are manned by volunteers and are free. Neither is an emergency service; they can be used only by patients with appointments. Both will allow companions as space allows but require riders to be ambulatory (no wheelchairs) although walkers can be accommodated. They request that reservations be made as far in advance as possible so that pickups can be planned accordingly.

For well over a decade, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 110 (DAV) van has sponsored a van that runs every weekday to Haley’s hospital in Tampa from four pick-up points in Sun City Center, Ruskin and Gibsonton. Contact the DAV at 813-647-2866 to learn more about the van and make reservations.

Relatively new is a van sponsored by the Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club. When the South Hillsborough (SOHI) clinic in Riverview opened in 2019, club members saw a transportation need and set out to fill it. The van runs primarily to SOHI but in special circumstances will take veterans to the Tampa hospital and clinics. It has established 11 pickup points in Ruskin, Sun City Center, Wimauma and Riverview. For reservations and information, call 813-522-1018.

To arrange a ride using UBER, veterans should call the Haley Travel Department 813-816-7150, option 6 for the main Travel menu, then option 4 for Uber Health.

At James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, Dr. Indra Sandal, chief of Innovation, is working closely with Thomas Hines, assistant chief of Health Administration Service, to improve veterans’ access to care.