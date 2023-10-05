Sumner winning streak ends

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays’ quest to continue a perfect season ended on Saturday, Sept. 30, with a 28-27 loss on the road at Durant HS to finish the game suspended from Friday night. The Cougars continued their spell over the Stingrays as Alonzo Ashwood returned to the sidelines. The game was again a heartbreaking one-point loss, the same result as last season when Sumner hosted Durant. And like last season, star QB Greg Smith III was unavailable for the match-up as a result of an injury. The ‘Rays have lost in four tries but may not have to wait until 2024 for a rematch as these two teams could meet again in the 2023 District Playoffs.

The night started off as each of the previous Stingray games with Sumner opening the scoring. The ‘Rays would cap a long drive with a TD after the defense forced Durant to punt as its opening drive stalled. RB Devin Spencer would take the hand-off to the right and beat the Cougar defense to the corner for a 47-yard scamper into the end-zone. Spencer added a second TD on a 19-yard run midway through the second quarter to give Sumner a 14-0 advantage. The forecast for the game offered the potential of storms in the area around 8 p.m. The game started in near perfect football conditions for an early fall Friday night. Those conditions deteriorated shortly after the second Sumner TD, and Durant’s first score came in the midst of a heavy downpour with about 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Durant may have the best football complex in the region and is well suited for torrential downpours, but the thunderstorms forced the officials (both on-field and from the school) to suspend the game and wait 30 minutes for the weather to subside. The crowd was asked to take shelter during the delay, and the game was called shortly thereafter. It was resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, picking up with the start of the second half.

The Stingrays avenged the late second quarter score with another Devin Spencer TD. Spencer finished the game with 175 yards on the ground. Stingray backup QB Layton Kennison was called on to make the start. He finished 8-12 with 68 yards in the air and didn’t turn the ball over. The defense, which has been tested against Gaither and Wharton, struggled to finish off this win. Sumner held a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter but gave up two long yardage plays that went for Cougar TDs to close out the game. The Stingray kicker, Jaxson Farchione, missed a critical extra point that could have left the teams tied at 28. Farchione, a WR on the roster, has stepped up to take on the position previously held by senior Kevin Elsner who is out for the season with an injury.

The ‘Rays will put this tough loss behind them and focus on their upcoming opponent, Lennard, visiting the “Tank” on Oct. 6 at 7:30. That game will be followed by another huge match-up, on the road, against another South Shore rival, Riverview, on Oct. 13, for a district tilt that will have a huge impact on deciding the eventual district champion. Four games remain in the season for Sumner, and the team is looking to finish strong with a deep playoff run in its sights.