Riverview Woman’s Club eager to expand volunteer fair offerings for students

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Melissa Canfield is someone who knows a lot about staying involved in community life, both as a business owner looking to make a living and as a volunteer driven to give back and pay it forward.

That’s why Canfield, who opened Grease Monkey in Ruskin more than a year ago, is active with the Riverview Woman’s Club and its latest project, the Volunteer Opportunity Fair, set to take place Thursday, Oct. 5, at Riverview High.

“I always say community service is an integral part of being a good citizen,” Canfield said. “It’s important to give back. My husband and I, we’ve been blessed with a wonderful business and wonderful customers. We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to give back to our community, so it’s imperative that we do.”

Indeed, it’s not the first business for Canfield and her husband, or the first volunteer fair she has helped organize and bring to fruition. The Canfields sold HiTech Automotive, which they owned for years in Brandon, before opening Grease Monkey, in May 2022.

This week’s volunteer fair mirrors the one held in the spring, also at Riverview High and also under the auspices of the Riverview Woman’s Club.

“This is a club for business owners, women and yes, even men, who are doing good things in our community, whether it’s scholarships for high school students, running the race for honorary mayor of Riverview or hosting other events, including educational luncheons and fundraisers,” said Canfield, who herself ran a successful charity race for honorary mayor of Brandon.

As for the volunteer fair held in the spring at Riverview High, “It was so successful, they asked us to do another fair in the fall,” Canfield said. “This is a great program, and we would like to expand into other local high schools. I’d be thrilled to take the program to East Bay, Lennard, Sumner and Spoto.”

The fair takes place during school lunch hours, and students who visit each of the nonprofits on site to discuss volunteer opportunities get a Chick-fil-A gift card, donated by the Chick-fil-A on U.S. Highway 301.

Nonprofits set to be at the Riverview High fall fair are IMPACT, the Hillsborough County Public Schools Migrant Program, Experience Autism Alliance, Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO), High 5, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview and the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, which is looking for volunteers for its two-day Ruskin Seafood Festival, scheduled to start Dec. 2.

Canfield said she expects students at the volunteer fair, as they did in the spring, “will get a better feel about what they can do and offer as a volunteer to help the organization,” as opposed to just visiting a nonprofit online.

“Sometimes the Internet is not all-inclusive, and there might be something out there they might not know about to search,” Canfield said. “The fair gives them an opportunity to learn about the diversity of volunteer opportunities during their lunch break.”

As for what she has learned as a new business owner in south Hillsborough County, Canfield said it is all good.

“It’s the best thing happening in Hillsborough County, the Riverview, south county, south shore area,” Canfield said. “I would highly recommend it. The amount of growth in residential housing and the potential for businesses are unlimited.”

As for the Riverview Woman’s Club, it holds a luncheon meeting the third Wednesday of the month, September through June, along with other activities, events and fundraisers annually. For more, visit www.RiverviewWomansClub.org/.