Riverview Sharks only unbeaten team in South Shore football

By STEVE JACKSON

The Riverview Sharks walloped Newsome High 28-14 last week to remain unbeaten in a so-far 5-0 Cinderella season.

The Sharks, under second-year head coach Tony Rodriquez, took care of Newsome in Lithia on Friday night and then completed the job Saturday morning in the game suspended by lightning and rain. The Sharks are utilizing a balanced attack on offense and defense to put together a tremendous season. Next up are the 5-1 Alonso Ravens in Tampa. Alonso fell from the unbeaten ranks last week, taking a 54-14 drubbing from Plant City High.

Offensively, the Sharks are blessed with a strong line, which protects senior QB Aaron Turner in his passing and rushing. Co-captain Turner compiled six for 10 throwing against Newsome for 97 yards and a pair of scores. The senior transfer also ran 11 times for 37 yards. The other half of the Sharks dynamic offense was, as usual, provided by Dontavious “Rico” Shoats, senior running back and co-captain. Shoats, behind great blocking, motored for 107 yards on 15 carries, picking up a TD and making a long run of 41 yards. Three Shark juniors also plowed for additional rush yards. Mason Burris picked up 50 yards on three tries, Andrew Lee was two for nine and Isaiah Washington had 8 yards on one tote. Receivers helping Turner were senior Johnny Mathis with two grabs for 34 yards and a TD, junior Washington also had three catches for 44 yards, and Cole Berger had a 19 yard snare for a TD.

The big D (Defense) for the Sharks is an overwhelming team effort, also. Against the Newsome Wolves, stops, sacks and hurries were the result of the teamwork of Christian Feliciano, Marcus Carey, Elijah Lespinesse, Randall Guzman, Xavier Rivers, Adrian Zalduondo, Stephane Narceide, Landon Johnston, Damien Laverde, Devin Reed and Franki Santiago II.

A special shout out goes to senior Alloysius Tyson who had two solo tackles against Newsome and 46 yards in punt returns, along with 43 yards on an interception. Tyson has accumulated 155 total return yards, good for second in the district. Plus, the perfect PAT kicks and the kickoffs from junior Warren Shriver are also one of the Sharks’ biggest assets. Shriver hit all four extras against Newsome. He is number one in the district with 844 kickoff yards and has made 23 extra points on the season.

Presently, Coach Rodriquez has led the Sharks to five wins, the total wins registered in last year’s 5-5 record. Now, the challenge is to win the five remaining games on the regular schedule and make a good run in the post-season.

The Sharks have a losing record against all teams remaining on the regular schedule. Two are on the road; then Riverview has three straight at home to close the regular season. Against Alonso, Riverview is 3-4, versus 4-1 Sumner, the South Shore opponent Oct. 13, the Sharks are 0-2. The Sharks then come home to play Strawberry Crest, which Riverview holds a 5-1 historic edge over; tough Durant, which has beaten the Sharks eight of 12 times; and Steinbrenner High, which Riverview has lost to seven times and never beaten.

This Friday, 4-1 Sumner comes to Ruskin to take on the Lennard Longhorns. Spoto looks for a win by hosting 2-4 Leto High. East Bay travels to Tampa to engage 0-5 cupcake Chamberlain Storm.

In games moved to Monday evening, Oct. 2, East Bay came back to topple Spoto, and Lennard went down to defeat on the last play at Bloomingdale.

Spoto ran out to a 22-13 lead at halftime over East Bay on Friday before the storm caused the suspension of the game. The Indians big offensive line woke up over the weekend and started pushing Spoto around in the second half. The ferocious blocking led to senior running back Jaelin Sneed piling up a grand total of 231 yards on 22 carries. Sneed needs 121 more rushing yards to break the all-time East Bay record. Indians junior quarterback William Boyd also took advantage of the EB offensive line and increased his pass efficiency. Indian receivers on the end of Boyd’s key passes were senior Jose Hernandez and junior Anthony Laurent.

Coach Mike Gottman of East Bay was somewhat disappointed that his squad fell behind early as it did in the Riverview loss. But he was satisfied that East Bay bounced back in the second half. “The bright spot is we got the W,” said Coach Gottman as EB went to 4-1 on the season. “However our goal for this season is to win the district and do better than last year in the post-season.

“We have a long way to go!” expressed the veteran coach.

Spoto High, coached by Keith Chattin, played inspired football and exhibited its usual good brand of offense but dropped to 0-5 on the season. Spartan soph QB Nathan Richardson had to exit the game late due to injury. Flashy wide receiver Z’orey Cotton took over at quarterback and led Spoto to its final score on the last play of the game to make it 42-28 East Bay.

Lennard was also victimized on the last offensive play of its loss to the Bulls at Valrico. The Longhorns slipped to 2-4 in Coach KB Belton’s first season. The Horns jumped out to a 8-0 lead but could not score again, and the Bulls crept back in the game and, eventually, won their first victory of the season to go 1-5.

In a grueling defensive battle, Lennard put two points on the scoreboard with a safety in the 2nd quarter. The Horns then added to the slight lead with a 30-yard rushing score but could not convert the extra point. The Bulls started their comeback with a tying 30-yard TD pass and two-point conversion. With only a few seconds remaining in the game, Bloomingdale bulled its way into the end zone from a couple of yards out to claim its first win of the season.