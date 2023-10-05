Obituaries for the week of October 5, 2023

Mary Lippold

Mary Irene (Schallert) Lippold, 98, passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2023, in her residence at Aston Gardens Courtyard assisted living community, Sun City Center, FL. Mary was born on April 10, 1925, to Herbert and Irene Schallert of North Java, NY. At an early age, Mary moved to Batavia, NY, to care for her grandfather; graduated from Batavia High School; and went on to receive her registered nursing credentials at E.G. Myers Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, NY. While in Batavia, Mary met and married her soulmate, Richard P. Lippold, with whom she spent the next 60 years prior to his passing in 2007. They lived in Oakfield, NY, for 36 years, raising their five children, and, upon retiring, traveled throughout the US for the next six years before settling in Sun City Center in 1991.

Mary began her nursing career at St. Jeromes Hospital in Batavia for many years, then went on to spend 20 years in the Genesee County Health Department as a public health nurse and was instrumental in the early stages of developing the hospice program for the county.

Mary is survived by her five children, Michael (Terry), Bandera, TX; Patricia (Jan Hibbs), Sun City Center, FL; Sharon Smajdor (John Gallagher), Port St. Lucie, FL; Timothy (Melodie), Humble, TX; and David (Shelley), Spring Hope, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Wielgosz (Ray), of East Aurora, NY; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary is predeceased by two brothers, George and Joseph (Butch), and one sister, Beatrice.

Mary was a devoted Catholic, member of the RN Club, Western NY Club, Kings Point Synchronized Swimmers, as well as many other social activities and card clubs while in Sun City Center. She was a 30-year volunteer with Lifepath Hospice and Our Lady of Guadeloupe Food Pantry. Mary was loved by all who knew her and cherished by her family, relatives and many close friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where she will join her loving husband one last time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s honor may be made to Lifepath Hospice (Sun City Center Lifepath Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573); Sun City Center Emergency Squad (720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL, / website: SCCEMS.com); or a charity of your choice.

Mary’s arrangements have been entrusted to the National Cremation & Burial Society of Ruskin, 308 College Ave, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Fred Lofland

Fred Lofland, 90, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on June 5, 2023. He was born on May 20, 1933 in Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Lofland.

Fred graduated from Waverly High School and attended Denison University. He proudly served in the United States Navy Reserves for two years. After his military service, he worked in the Institutional and Commercial Laundry Industry where he retired in 1995. Fred received several awards for his trade achievements and writings in industry journals and papers.

After retirement, Fred enjoyed spending time with his wife and family in Outer Banks, NC. His many hobbies included flying, boating and volunteering. He cherished his time spent as a driver for the Shriners Children’s Hospital. After moving to Sun City Center, he was involved with several clubs and volunteered with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. He served as the president of one club and served two terms on the St. Andrews Association Board. In recent years, he loved gardening and creating works of art out of glass.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Christine Hauck, and sons, Mark Lofland and Jeff Lofland. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Beth Weber, Patti Page, Burke Lofland, Ben Lofland, Chase Lofland, Cody Lofland and Cuyler Lofland and his great-grandchildren, Brayden Tierney, Quinn Page, and Emma Page.

Services will be held on Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower in his memory.

Gerald D. Hart

Gerald (Jerry) Dell Hart, 81, passed away at his residence in Sun City Center, FL, on Sept. 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Hart; daughters, Kelly Hart, Lorie Hart-Schnars; and sons, Kent Green and Lance Hart, all from Ohio. He is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a Pro Golf Instructor and had an infectious smile. He had many friends who affectionately called him “Mr. Wonderful.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ohio.

Hope Meredith

Hope Tyronza Ray Meredith, longtime resident of Ruskin, FL, passed away on Sept. 19, 2023, at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center, Florida, three weeks short of her 91st birthday.

Hope was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Tyronza, Arkansas. Her parents owned a traveling circus, and she spent the first part of her life performing with her four sisters and two brothers under the big top. She worked as an aerialist, contortionist and animal trainer. She was the last of the “Rays of Sunshine” to pass.

After leaving the circus life, Hope was primarily a homemaker but had a passion for veterinary work, specifically with goats. She settled down in Ruskin in the late 1950s and married Howard D. Meredith in August 1961; Howard passed away in September 1997.

All who knew Hope knew she lived life to the fullest. She was fearless and never backed down from a challenge. She was full of spirit, drive and determination. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor and was almost always smiling or laughing. She loved Jesus and knew that one day she would meet her Savior.

She leaves behind two sons, a daughter, a step-daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends. She will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.