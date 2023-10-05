Home Headlines Local girl completes Eagle Scout project
HeadlinesNews

Local girl completes Eagle Scout project

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

A Ruskin teen’s recent Eagle Scout project benefited both a local nonprofit organization and a trio of feral cats.

Fifteen-year-old Jadyn Bartling, a member of Riverview-based BSA Scout Troop 610, conceived, planned and executed a cat condo and feeding station, fulfilling a longtime need at the cultural center.

The Lennard High School sophomore heard about the Firehouse Cultural Center’s needs from Amber Council, a longtime family friend, and called to propose the project.

Eagle Scout candidate Jadyn Bartling holds wood recycled from a palette in place as fellow troop member Esteban Santiago Reyes prepares to start drilling. Bartling drew up precise plans for the project, which provides shelter for three feral cats at the Firehouse Cultural Center

“We’ve had feral cats here at the Firehouse for more than seven years,” said Beth Stein, operations manager. “At one time there were 17, and working with Feline Folks to get them fixed, fostered and adopted, we’re now down to three. We were delighted she chose to help us and our cats. They’re part of the Firehouse family.”

Following the intricate plans Bartling drew up for the project and had approved by council officials, she and 16 scouts from her troop, plus 10 other volunteers, spent five hours working together Sept. 16 to build and place the two structures. The wood they used was repurposed from palettes donated by Council Growers and sealed to protect it from the elements.
Bartling’s cost for materials was only $85. Including planning, prep work and the actual project, she spent a total of 17 hours herself, and her team spent 120 man hours.

Bartling and her crew of fellow scouts stand behind a feeding station that was also part of the Eagle Scout project. From left are Isabel Santiago Reye, Stevie Meyers, Angel Rivera, Tyler Hobbs, Bartling, Conner Hobbs, brother Zachary Bartling, Esteban Santiago Reyes, Diego Negron and Alex Vega.

Wearing her Scout uniform when she came days later to have her Eagle project signed off, Lennard High School sophomore Jadyn Bartling is seen here by the completed cat condo with Firehouse Cultural Center Operations Manager Beth Stein.

“It was a great turnout,” said Bartling’s mother, Audra, the troop’s co-leader. “Sometimes, we only get a handful of scouts to help.”

Bartling has been a scout since October 2019. Active in her community and church on a regular basis, she coaches her younger sister Kathryn’s soccer team (ages 7-8), is an altar server at St. Stephen Catholic Church and a member of FFA at Lennard High School, where she’s in its veterinary program. She loves to draw, paint and is a huge animal lover.

Bartling is also the assistant senior patrol leader in BSA Scout Troop 610G. She wants to become a canine unit officer in law enforcement.

Eagle Scout candidate Jaydyn Bartling works on the cat condo she planned, designed and implemented as shelter for three feral cats at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

The requirements for a scout to obtain Eagle rank include the following:
• Be active at the Life scout rank for at least six months.
• Earn a total of 21 merit badges, which includes 14 required Eagle badges. (She’s earned 32.)
• Hold a leadership position within her troop
• Plan, develop and lead an Eagle service project
• Complete all required community service hours through all six scout ranks (She’s completed 150.)
• Participate in a scoutmaster conference
• Successfully complete a board of review for Eagle Scout rank with the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council

AUDRA BARTLING PHOTOS
Fifteen-year-old Jaydn Bartling, of Ruskin, sits in front of the completed cat condo she planned and recently constructed with the help of fellow members of BSA Scout Troop 610. The complex project is part of a series of requirements needed for her to earn Eagle Scout rank.

Bartling is now awaiting her scoutmaster conference and board of review, after which she will receive her award at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor early next year.

“[The project] came out exactly how I planned,” she said. “I enjoy scouting and am looking forward to earning my Eagle rank.”

For information on BSA Scout Troop 610, which meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview, email Stephanie Crawley at sscrawley@me.com/.

