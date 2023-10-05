‘Hiring blitz’ coming as AdventHealth-Riverview set for October 2024 opening

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The massive hospital taking shape off one of south Hillsborough County’s busiest thoroughfares gives Jason Newmyer reason to speak to community groups as jobs open, hiring heats up and AdventHealth-Riverview advances toward a 2024 grant opening.

That’s where Newmyer, as president and CEO of AdventHealth-Riverview, steps in. He said he’s working now to build a medical staff, fill leadership positions and launch with the new year a “hiring blitz” for team members for all hospital and medical group positions, including nurses, technicians, environmental services, dietary team members and engineers. The blitz is set for the first quarter of 2024, with a target date in January.

Noting that there is indeed a shortage of health care workers, Newmyer said AdventHealth offers competitive compensation and flexible benefits packages, including a student loan program and forgiveness for key positions.

Newmyer made his remarks in an interview at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce luncheon in September, where the featured speaker was Dr. Andrew Mehlman, a cardiologist with sports and performing arts experience. Records show Mehlman was “doctor of the house” for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and assisted the team doctor for the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Fire MLS-FC.

AdventHealth-Riverview is taking shape off U.S. Highway 301, less than one mile north of where Boyette Road turns into Gibsonton Road. According to Newmyer, the hospital is set to open by the end of October 2024. Built on some 40 usable acres, the roughly $220 million campus complex includes 282,000 square feet for an acute-care hospital and 100,000 square feet for a medical plaza.

Speaking to community groups is part of Newmyer’s job, and he is deliberate in using the term “friends and neighbors” to define the market he aims to reach. His aim, he said, “is that folks in this room, and the folks that I talk to, who are healthy and not dealing with illness, know that we’re being intentional about how we’ll be ready when their friends and neighbors need us.”

The hospital is set to open with 82 in-patient beds, including 36 beds for medical-surgical patients, 24 beds for intensive and progressive care patients and 22 beds for women’s health, including obstetrics and gynecology. Moreover, Newmyer said, the hospital is set to house seven operating rooms, including a hybrid OR, which allows for cardiology work as well, and a dedicated catheterization lab, two endoscopy suites, two C-section delivery rooms and emergency room space specialized for pediatrics and for community-based trauma.

About two-thirds of the hospital’s 282,000-square-feet is shelled out with drywall and equipment, “which allows us to grow from 82 beds to 160 beds, and that’s without bringing cranes onto the property,” Newmyer said. The aim is to grow “with the market’s demand,” he added, and to reduce the disruption on U.S. Highway 301 by lessening the need for trucks to move on and off the property for additional heavy construction.

Indeed, the heavy flow of traffic on U.S. Highway 301 has factored into the hospital’s master planning, as well as with first responders, who will be using “functional technology” to adjust traffic lights as necessary, to move traffic out of their way enroute to the hospital and to and from emergencies.

“The other piece is that on the back end of the property, on Balm Riverview Road, there is an access point not available to team members or the community,” Newmyer said. “It’s going to be a gated location that only EMS [emergency medical services] can use.”

He explained that AdventHealth has spent more than $1 million on U.S. Highway 301 road improvements, including a traffic light and road-widening in front of the campus. The hospital will have two access points on U.S. Highway 301, plus the gated entry off Balm Riverview Road. “A property would ideally, probably, have four, if that’s ideal,” Newmyer said. “So, three is really a strong scenario for us.”

The mission of the not-for-profit AdventHealth overall is “to extend the healing ministry of Christ, and we use that as an example of service,” Newmyer said. “We are here to deliver whole person care, thinking about mind, body and spirit, and how we can connect with somebody in a way that they know they are loved in some of the most challenging moments that they’ll experience.”

According to Newmyer, AdventHealth has 52 hospitals in nine states. He said Riverview is the 14th hospital in the AdventHealth West Florida Division, which includes campuses in North Pinellas, Carrollwood, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, Dade City and Zephyrhills.

For more on AdventHealth, visit www.AdventHealth.com/.