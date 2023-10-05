Falltoberfest is coming to South Shore

By LOIS KINDLE

Now that fall is here and the weather is starting to cool a bit, it’s time to gather with family, friends and neighbors to have some fun outdoors. Toward that end and in the spirit of Octoberfest, sans the alcohol, the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is hosting Falltoberfest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21.

“We’re hosting this to bring the community together and celebrate the fall season,” said Victoria Sorenson, director of ministry. “We want to encourage people to get out and do things together.

“In the 14 months I’ve been here, I’ve noticed getting people to do that outside of their own immediate circle of friends or contacts is difficult,” she continued. “Falltoberfest is a social gathering inviting them to come out and have a good time.”

The low-key, family friendly event will take place outdoors at 1971 Haverford Place in Sun City Center, and it’s open to the entire South Shore community. It will feature the five-piece band Das Deutsche Fünf, performing German and polka music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lots of dancing; a bring-your-own-carved-pumpkin contest for adults and children; all kinds of children’s activities; and some fun food choices.

Admission is free. The only cost will be food purchases.

Speaking of stuff to eat, here’s what you’ll find:

• Bavarian pretzel with cheese or mustard – $3

• Bratwurst sandwich and chips – $5

• Hot dog sandwich and chips – $4

• Root beer, crème soda, hot cider – $2

Sandwiches include free fixings, i.e. sauerkraut, mustard or ketchup.

Sliced caramel apples on a stick, pumpkin spice cookies, spiced nuts, pastries and more are currently under consideration as desserts, but, until decided, pricing has yet to be determined.

There will be plenty of fun things to engage children at this Falltoberfest – a Fun Zone in the church’s Life Enrichment Center, Trunk or Treat from 12:30 to 1 p.m., a chalk art area, bounce house and face painting.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center has other upcoming events open to the general public. These include a Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 7; Walk to End Alzheimer’s, from 9 to 11 a.m., Oct. 14; community-wide Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 23; its Blue Christmas service from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Dec. 2; and more.

For information on these events, upcoming concerts and Center 4 Life Learning classes and trips, call 813-634-2539.