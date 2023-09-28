Stingrays survive Wildcats

By FRANCIS FEDOR

For the first time in their school’s history, the Stingrays have opened their season without a loss after five games with a 40-14 win over Wharton on Friday, Sept. 22. Sumner avenges a 43-0 loss at the hands of the Wildcats last season, also in game number five away at Wharton. And also, like last season, the Wharton match-up will be followed-up by what has become a rivalry game with Durant HS. The Stingrays moved up from #131 in the state of Florida rankings to #48 this week and now sit at #9 for the Florida Division 4M bracket, up from #20 last week. It is a tribute to the work that everyone involved with the program does to make the team successful on the field.

In what has become a ritual, the ‘Rays opened the scoring on a nine-yard run by Jaidon Walker, taking advantage of great field position created by a fumble recovery by the defense. The rest of the first quarter remained without a score by either side. The Stingrays scored first in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass completion from RB Devin Spencer to Darius Smith.

Failed conversions on both scores left Sumner with a 12-0 lead. The Wildcats cracked the scoreboard with an eight-yard run by QB Jackson Jensen to close to within a TD of the Stingrays, and the half ended with Sumner holding a 12-6 lead. The ‘Rays had two first half drives end uncharacteristically with Greg Smith interceptions, the only blemish on a great night for the senior QB.

The teams took the field for the second half after both bands had performed for the Sumner home crowd. Wharton clearly ended the half with momentum and opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown connection, converting the extra point to take a 14-12 lead. The Wildcat lead marked the first time this season that the Stingrays had not held a lead.

Wharton did not hold that lead for long as Sumner got a big kickoff return to the five-yard line, and RB Jaheim Hudson punched it in on the next play to put the Stingrays up 18-14. The ’Rays would not relinquish that lead and added three fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win. Deakon Troyer capped the scoring on a 20-yard run to put an exclamation point on a huge win for the Stingray program.

The game had a couple of scary moments as stars Devin Spencer and Greg Smith had to be helped off the field. Spencer took a hit to the upper body and returned to the game. Smith appeared to tweak an ankle and did not return as the Stingrays had a safe lead, turning the QB role over to Layton Kennison to wrap up the night.

The win sets up a match-up with the Durant Cougars (4-1) and will be Sumner’s fourth chance to beat the Cougars, failing in their previous three meetings. The Stingrays will need Greg Smith healthy and are battle hardened after Gaither and Wharton tests. Sumner head coach Alonzo Ashwood will return to the sidelines after serving a four-game suspension. It could be a defining moment for this group that has battled together for the better part of three seasons, has a much bigger goal in mind but needs to take care of business and play with a “next play” mindset. The time is now: Durant v. Sumner, Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30, at Durant HS.