Spoto hosts East Bay; Sumner, Lennard, Riverview travel

By STEVE JACKSON

The five South Shore high school football teams won two, lost one and had two with an open week under the lights last Friday. All five play this Friday evening, with the only home game on tap set between struggling 0-4 Spoto High hosting red-hot 3-1 East Bay High. The most interesting game features the mid-season powerhouse of the South Shore, unbeaten 5-0 Sumner High, taking the short but dangerous trip to 4-1 Durant High on the southern outskirts of Plant City in northeast Hillsborough County. The Durant Cougars have been a thorn in the side of the new Sumner High, defeating Sumner three straight in their opening contests. Sumner, under Coach Alonzo Ashwood, is primed to snap that losing streak if it can do so in the Cougars’ lair.

The 4-0 Riverview Sharks, under Coach Tony Gonzalez, are the other undefeated power at this stage of the season in the South Shore. The Sharks take their show on the road this week after a bye. Riverview is looking for its next victim at Fishhawk Boulevard in Lithia where the 2-2 Newsome Wolves are waiting to upset the Sharks. Newsome exhibited some prolific offense in its 35-21 romp over winless Bloomingdale last week. The Wolves have a capable quarterback in junior Noah Guenther and a trio of top rushers in junior Malik Hassoun, sophomore Martin Taylor and senior Eli Hiscock. Glue-fingered receivers, senior Jaycek Babuich and junior Clayton Brown, provide ample diversion to the Newsome offense. On defense, Riverview has to make sure to block senior Tristan Mitchum who has been the bellwether for Newsome on that side of the ball. For the season, Newsome has accumulated 92 points and yielded 114 in its four games.

On paper, Riverview outmatches Newsome. The Sharks, behind a stout offensive line and senior quarterback Aaron Turner and dynamic senior running back Dino Shoats, have amassed 154 points and yielded only 15 in its opening-season winning streak of four games. This includes Riverview’s toughest match with East Bay, won by the Sharks 18-12 two weeks ago.

Defensively, Riverview has a horde of capable personnel on the line and at linebacker and D-backs, ready to match up with and dominate the Newsome offense. Team defensive leaders include senior 5-7 195 lb. Christian Feliciano, a co-captain who has contributed 5.5 tackles per game along with 1.5 sacks. He has plenty of help from other swarming D players. Senior Ronald Blake, at 5-11 205 lbs., has been in on 2.5 sacks per game, also. Diminutive cornerback Senior Xavier Rivers, at 5-9 136 lbs., is a proven pass defender who has snared two interceptions this season. Stocky Sharks senior lineman Alexander Zalduondo uses his 5-8 201 lb. frame to help stop the opposing teams’ rushing attempts.

Riverview Coach Gonzalez is super-pleased with the victory over East Bay, Riverview’s biggest rival and a team that the Sharks had not beaten for 14 years over a 12-game losing streak. “That gives us that much-needed confidence that we can compete with anyone,” commented Coach Gonzalez after the victory over East Bay. “For me and for the program, this 18-12 win was huge.”

Now, the challenge is for the Sharks to build on this momentum over the last six games on the regular season schedule and, hopefully, make the post-season playoffs. After the Newsome clash, Riverview remains on the road at Alonso and then at Sumner. The Sharks then host Strawberry Crest Oct. 20 and close out at home in the regular season versus Durant and Steinbrenner.

East Bay, under Coach Mike Gottman, took out that nail-biting loss to Riverview by demolishing visiting Jefferson High 64-0 at the EB stadium on Big Bend Road. This Friday the 3-1 Indians visit Spoto High with a winless but potentially explosive offense. Senior running back Jaelin Sneed led the EB whipping over the Tampa visitors last Friday by scoring five touchdowns, posting 281 yards on 13 rushing carries and scampering for a long run of 58 yards. Back-up EB quarterback Roderick Mack added a TD on one scintillating run of 39 yards. Sneed’s TD explosion included a 33 yarder, a two-yard plunge, a 58-yard scamper, a 16-yard score and a 26-yard concluding Sneed score. Junior QB William Boyd hit junior Anthony Laurent for a 34-yard score on his one of two pass completions. Boyd also snuck in for a touchdown. Indians defensive stalwart senior Miles Thompson continued his great defensive work by scoring on a blocked punt. The Indians piled up 348 yards rushing to go along with the passing that made a total of 382 with 11 first downs. Kaydien Saul kicked eight PATs.

East Bay is looking for another offensive outburst against Spoto, which has given up 186 points over its four losses while tallying 85. The Spartans have depended heavily offensively on stocky sophomore QB Nathan Richardson, who has thrown for 251 yards per game with a per game rush average of 32 yards. Spoto soph Cam White has picked up 56.8 rushing yards per game. Junior scatback and wide receiver Z’orey Cotton is a threat to make yards and score points when he gets his hands on the ball. Defensively, Spoto is led by junior 5-8 180 lb. Jaedyn Cartwright and 5-11 205 soph Elijah Vega.

Following the East Bay game, Spoto, coached by Keith Chattin, is home with Leto High and then has two games on the road against Bloomingdale and Lennard. The Spartans end the season at home Nov. 3 with Freedom High.

Lennard can’t wait to visit Valrico this Friday evening to face a 0-5 Bloomingdale Bulls team. The Longhorns suffered a brutal 47-17 thrashing at the hands of a superior Durant Cougar squad last week to fall to 2-3 on rookie Coach KB Belton’s rebuilding season. The Longhorns have scored 82 points this season and have seen 141 points go up on the scoreboard against them. By the same measure, the Bulls have put up a grand total of only 41 points and had 231 points against them in their 0-5 season so far. It is also a revenge game for Lennard, which fell 33-0 to Bloomingdale last season.

The season-ending stretch after Bloomingdale gets pretty rough and tough for the Horns. The powerful and unbeaten (so far) Sumner High Stingrays visit Ruskin Oct. 6. Then Lennard has a tough date at East Bay High. Unless Lennard can somehow make the post-season, it will conclude the 2023 campaign at Ruskin Oct. 27 with Spoto, followed by a visit to Seffner for a clash with Armwood High.