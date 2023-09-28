Obituaries for the week of September 28, 2023

Patricia L. Banfield

Patricia L. Banfield, 73, of Sun City Center, FL, went to her Heavenly home on Sept. 14, 2023, surrounded by family members in the comfort of her home. She was born May 17, 1950, in Charleston, WV, to Harold Starcher and Anne Mae (Legg) Starcher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years 1 day, Lloyd Banfield. She was adored by her daughters, Kristin (Christopher) Longfellow, of Lebanon, OH, Bettina Banfield Boggs, of Ruskin, FL, Dedra (Kurt) Wallace, of Villa Rica, GA.; grandchildren, Patrik Longfellow, Taylor (Kyle) Busey and Tara Longfellow, of OH, Victoria and Theodore Boggs, of FL, Alex, Ashley and Jacob Wallace, of GA; great-grandchildren, Riley Longfellow and Samuel Busey; and sister, Donna (Blaine) Milan, of Evans, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Brenden Wallace.

She devoted her life to helping others as a nurse in the hospital, home health, and geriatric care for 47 years. She enjoyed helping at church and playing Bunco with her Bunco Babes.

A Celebration of Life will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on the Trinity Baptist Church SCC, You Tube channel.

Dieter Schwalbe

Dieter Schwalbe, 87, a resident of Sun City Center, born in Hilden, Germany, passed away Aug. 26, 2023.

Formerly a resident of Bloomingdale, NJ, he was the son of Peter and Johanna Schwalbe. He and his predeceased wife, Eva, and their three sons came to America aboard the SS Bremen in 1963. Dieter worked for Werner Enterprises as a Commercial Laundry Engineer for over 40 years, traveling internationally to install and service laundry machines for hospitals and hotels. He was an avid reader and a mainstay in the pool at Sun City Center.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dorothy; three sons, Gordon (Theresa), Mike (Leslie) and Andy (Kelly); step-daughter, Carrie Farias (Don); two sisters, Ulla and Gabriele; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date.