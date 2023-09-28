Long-time Riverview Kiwanian set to run October golf tournament

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Dustie Amatangelo of Riverview is at it again, raising funds for a worthy, child-centered cause, with greens, balls, clubs and an October tee time in mind.

Organizing and running the annual Kiwanis golf tournament for Terrific Kids is near and dear to Amatangelo’s heart, especially so after agreeing to run her first tournament some 20 years ago.

“I was working at Sunbelt Newspapers at the time, and publisher Carla Floyd said she needed someone to take her place at Kiwanis,” Amatangelo said. “She asked me, ‘Can you attend a few meetings, and see what you think?’ ”

Suffice it to say, Amatangelo liked what she saw and has remained a loyal member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon ever since. At one time the club launched a Riverview chapter, and now that chapter has folded back into Amatangelo’s club.

“I fell in love with Kiwanians,” Amatangelo said. “They’re great people.”

The club today is gearing up for its 22nd annual golf tournament, Oct. 26, at the Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start two hours later. Teams of four will compete, with best-ball scoring. Lunch and dinner are included in the cost to compete, which is $600 per four-member team, or $150 per individual. The deadline to register is two days before the tournament. The deadline for sponsorships, ranging from $750 to $2,500, is Oct. 15. Also available is the ability to sponsor a hole, at a cost of $150.

Proceeds minus expenses are earmarked for the Kiwanis Terrific Kids program, which the club has in place in 24 east and south county elementary schools, covering a distance that ranges from Plant City to Summerfield.

“Terrific Kids is a character-building program,” Amatangelo said. “Kids are rewarded for good character, respecting their teachers and helping other students in the classroom. They’re honored with monthly certificates, pens and bumper stickers, which their parents proudly display on their vehicles.”

The Kiwanis mission unfolds with community outreach efforts, including Project Smile at Gibsonton Elementary and Key Club programs at area high schools, including Riverview High, Amatangelo’s hometown.

“We’re dedicated to changing the world, one child at a time, one community at a time,” Amatangelo said. “For me, it really is that simple. We focus on our children. They are our future. And when our kids in Key Club, in turn, give back to their community, that’s a win-win for everyone.”

As for the roots for her own initiative, Amatangelo said she mirrors others who work for a cause.

“It’s about the paycheck for your heart,” Amatangelo said. “We do a lot of things for money and to make ends meet, but you have to feed your heart and soul as well, and that entails giving back.”

Also scheduled for the Oct. 26 golf tournament is a ball drop run in partnership with Cardinal Roofing, which provides the lift truck that dumps a huge drop of balls. The ball that lands closest to the designated hole is the winner.

“Reach out to your favorite Kiwanian to participate,” Amatangelo said. “For a $10 donation you can enter the ball drop. Typically, we raise $3,000 to $4,000, so the pot could be as high as $300 or $400.”

The Kiwanis club meets 8 a.m. the first and third Thursday of the month, at Brandon Chapel, 2909 John Moore Road. For more on the club and tournament, visit www.BrandonKiwanis.org/.