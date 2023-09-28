Hillsborough commissioners revisit community benefits in Wimauma plan

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County commissioners are revisiting community benefits unique to the Wimauma Neighborhood Village Plan, which have been put to the test for the first time in relation to a 1,800-home community set for a 900-acre development once used as a sod farm.

So ruled the commissioners in a land use hearing this month, prompted by the actions of commissioner Joshua Wostal, who gained the support of commissioners Michael Owen and Donna Cameron Cepeda. All three, all Republicans, were elected in November.

Rounding out the 5-2 vote Sept. 12 were long-time Republican commissioner Ken Hagan and Democrat Gwen Myers, who was elected in 2020. Democrats Harry Cohen and Pat Kemp cast their votes against.

The measure as approved is to hold a workshop to revisit the merits of community benefits, and whether they should be uniform throughout the county or scrapped altogether. It’s clear from the meeting’s transcript that Wostal and Cepeda, especially, are in favor at least of a comprehensive overhaul.

As originally stated, Wostal said his motion was, “to overhaul the community benefits neighborhood registration process to make it unified, uniform code throughout Hillsborough County.” He alleged that many concerning issues arose and that community benefits should be “well-defined, restricted and controlled.”

As for Cepeda, she said there are “just too many restrictions,” that she believes too many benefit plans are “forced” on the people, and that she “would like to just get rid [of them] completely.” Wostal, in reply, said, “Yeah, that could certainly be one of the options.”

Countering that assessment were Cohen and Kemp, who sat on the board when it approved in October the Wimauma Neighborhood Village Plan, which preceded the lifting of a two-year moratorium on development in the Balm/Wimuama area, and the Wimauma Village Residential Two (WVR-2) land use category, which allows for, under certain criteria, two units per acre, up from one unit per 5 acres. In effect, WVR-2 allows for 10 units per 5 acres, a tenfold increase in density.

Cohen reminded his peers it would take a super majority of the board, in a 5-0 vote, to “change what’s already been done,” which Hagan pointed out as well, as it pertains to the county’s comprehensive plan for land development.

According to Kemp, “Wimauma and Balm have one long, long litigious history,” which continues to this day, and the board’s actions have been an attempt “to do a better development pattern than the monocultural sprawl that fills our roads and causes our infrastructure issues, by congregating development.” The moratorium, she noted, had been put into effect, before COVID, to balance developer intent with community needs, in line with “huge amounts of community engagement [and] thoughtful consideration.”

Hanging in the balance now are community benefits decided for the 301 Wimauma LLC project, which resulted after community input, public meetings and negotiations with the Eisenhower Property Group, the developer, and the Wimauma Community Plan Activation Task Force, a group formed to help the Wimauma Community Development Corporation in its mission “to make Wimauma a better place to live, work and prosper, particularly by and for the low- and moderate-income individuals and businesses in the community.”

The project’s roughly 900 acres sits south of State Road 64 near the Hillsborough-Manatee border. Among the community benefits agreed to for the 1,800-home development is a 14-acre set aside for the Hillsborough County School District to build a school; a site for civic uses, such as a daycare center; a park, open and accessible to the community at large, which would include basketball, tennis and pickleball courts; and a multi-use walking/biking trail with amenities involving roadway improvements from County Road 579, at the southern tip of the property, to State Road 674, which would allow for walkability to a downtown area.

Moreover, to secure the increased density, “the developer needs to go above and beyond what the county requires for green space and environmental areas, and the developer has provided a significant proportion beyond what is required,” said Gil Martinez, director of economic development and planning for the WCDC, in a June 1 news report. His comments came after a May meeting with members of the Wimauma Community Plan Activation Task Force, now known as the Wimauma Community Plan Advisory Committee, and the Eisenhower Property Group.

For a transcript of the Sept. 12 land use hearing, visit www.HCFLGOV.net/. The workshop on the matter is set to take place in November.