Girls of the World to host annual Sneaker Ball

By LOIS KINDLE

Bet you haven’t ever gone to a formal affair and accessorized your attire with a pair of sneakers. Sounds likes fun doesn’t it?

Whether you have or haven’t, you can enjoy an evening of dining, music, dancing and more at the 2nd Annual Girls of the World Sneaker Ball Oct. 14. The fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. in the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

“Be prepared to dance the night away,” said Lea Manningham, founder and CEO of Girls of the World Inc., a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization based in Apollo Beach. Its mission is mentoring girls ages 8 through adulthood by teaching them life skills; preparing them to enter college or trade school; providing workforce training; and encouraging budding entrepreneurs. “This is a major fundraiser supporting these programs and classes on self-esteem and etiquette; financial literacy; cooking and sewing; teen suicide awareness; volunteering, networking and community service.”

The Sneaker Ball will feature a catered meal by Faith Latin Cuisine; Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies, courtesy of Sun Towers Retirement Community; open bar; music by DJ Les Williams; Jessica Leon’s 3-D photobooth; a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Professional photographer Nadere Johnson will be shooting images of the event, and KLB Living Designs handcrafted jewelry will be sold on site, with profits going to Girls of the World.

Tickets are $50 per person. Decorated VIP tables for eight will be available for $500. This entitles a business or organization to have its name placed on the table and listed in the event program. Seating, otherwise, is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All ticket purchases must be made online at https://rb.gy/eucb2/. Click Buy Now, enter the number of tickets you want and you’ll be redirected to the payment page. The added service charge is optional and may be waived by clicking the down arrow, and then clicking other. Complete your payment method and confirm.

You will receive confirmation of your payment via email and a QR code, which will serve as your ticket for admission.

Attendees must be 18 and older.

All proceeds from the Sneaker Ball event go directly to Girls of the World. Last year’s inaugural event raised $14,000.

“Come have a good time, support a great organization and learn about what Girls of the World does for its members and the community at large,” Manningham said. “I promise, you’ll have a great time. People are still talking about last year’s Sneaker Ball!