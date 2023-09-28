Chili lovers, cooks invited to free, community-wide cookoff

By LOIS KINDLE

Who doesn’t like good chili, especially when it’s homemade? That said, who wouldn’t like the opportunity to taste the recipes of up to 10 different chili cooks at the same site, on the same date, for free.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care is hosting its annual Chili Cook-off at 11 a.m. Oct. 10, and you’re invited to do just that and vote on your favorite chili recipe. The event will take place in the facility’s event center next to the putting green at 970 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin.

And if you cook a mean chili yourself, there’s still time to sign up to compete. There is no entry fee required.

Janice Bayruns, Apollo Beach resident and owner of FirstLight Homecare of Southern Hillsborough County, competed when the Cypress Creek Chili Cook-off first started around the date of 9/11 in 2019 to recognize first responders in the community. The event was, of course, canceled during COVID and resumed in 2022, when it morphed into a community-wide contest with an attendance of more than 100 people.

“I entered the cook-off several years ago with my boozy Beer Bourbon Chili and, as I recall, placed in the top three,” Bayruns said. “I was truly amazed at how wildly different everyone’s chili was, from super spicy to sweet, savory, chunky, traditional and even including unusual ‘secret ingredients.’ It was so much fun.”

That pretty much sums up what you can expect Oct. 10.

There are two ways for a cook to win the competition. A panel of three judges will vote on their favorites, and the folks who attend will vote on theirs.

This year’s panel of chili experts will include Cathy Edmisten, CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital; Master Deputy Jeff Merry, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; and Chief Mike Bardell, of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Attendees will get a tasting cup and poker chip upon their arrival, and then go to any or all of the tables to try each chef’s offering. When they’re done, they’ll place their chip in the bucket of the cook whose chili they liked best.

Beverages, coffee and dessert will be included in this pet-friendly event, where well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

The winners will get a bouquet of $50 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-offs, bragging rights and their chili will be featured on the menu at Replays Family Sports Grill, 1609 Sun City Center Plaza, during the month of October.

The cook-off is a way for Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care to be involved with the community, build awareness of its presence and highlight its services and amenities for seniors. Tours of the facility will be offered to all who are interested.

For more information or to RSVP, email marketing@cypresscreekalf.com/.