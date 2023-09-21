Home Prep Sports USF football measures up against the Alabama Crimson Tide
USF football measures up against the Alabama Crimson Tide

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The University of South Florida hosted Alabama at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, in one of the biggest college football events in the Tampa region in recent years. The nationally televised game had an announced attendance of 65,138 energetic fans of both teams creating a playoff atmosphere in the stadium to see the #10 Ranked Crimson Tide take on Alex Golesh’s USF squad. The crowd was the fifth largest in USF history.

Francis Fedor Photos
USF DB Daquan Evans sacks Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson late in the second half to keep the Bulls in striking distance of a victory.

A member of the University of South Florida flag court performs during half-time.

US Para-Commandos parachute into Raymond James Stadium to deliver the game ball before Alabama vs. USF Game.

Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry defends a pass intended for USF WR Jayden Alexis.

The game ball was delivered by the Para-Commnados, a US Special Operations command aerial parachute demonstration team. USF was tied at half-time 3-3 and created anxious moments for legendary coach Nick Saban, however Alabama scored a crucial third quarter TD to go ahead for good and added another TD just as the game wound to its finish for the 17-3 win. The game was delayed for 54 minutes because of lightning strikes within a mile of the stadium. It was a big moment for the USF program who have many local residents with family who attend or have attended the university. USF will look for their second win vs. Rice at 4:00 PM on Sat., Sept. 23rd at Raymond James Stadium.

