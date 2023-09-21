Obituaries for the week of September 21, 2023

Edward C. Brown

Edward C. Brown, of Sun City Center, FL, and formerly of New York, NY, passed away on Sept. 15, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was 89.

Born on Sept. 23, 1933, Ed grew up in New York where he met and married his wife of 66 years, Virginia “Jean” Brown. After serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army from 1951-1954, Ed went on to have a distinguished career of nearly 50 years in broadcast journalism. He reported and commented on domestic and foreign affairs for NBC News and for New York stations, WNEW Radio & TV, and WMCA. Most notably, he reported on the Viet Nam War, Watergate, the Paris Peace talks, and National Presidential political conventions. He was an award-winning journalist with prestigious designations including a Peabody Award, Sigma Delta Chi Award and Outstanding Editorial Award from the New York State Broadcasters Association.

Ed relocated to Sun City Center in September of 2000 where he and Jean immediately immersed themselves into the SCC community. Ed became the editor of the News of Sun City Center, and was a founding member of the Performing Arts Club as well as a member of the Pelican Players where he directed, produced, and wrote numerous musicals for both groups. He was most well-known for his portrayal of George Burns. Ed was an active church member at St. John Divine and served as the church Sr. Warden for four years as well as spent 10 years on Sun City Center Security Patrol.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Jean, and his four children; son Ed Brown and wife, Phyllis of Staten Island, NY, son Jeff Brown and wife Eileen of Southborough, MA, daughter Karen Brown Maki and husband Rick of Chapel Hill, NC, and daughter Marianne Brown Palmer, and husband Bill of Sun City Center, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren Richard, Edward, Matthew, Brendan, Emily, Lindsay, and Griffin as well as great-granddaughter Brianna.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sept. 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. John Devine,1015 East Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center.

Margaret A. Kenny

Margaret Ann Coyte Kenny, 78, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8 from complications of heart disease.

The world became a bit brighter (and craftier) on April 14, 1945 when Maria and Ralph Coyte welcomed Margaret into the world in Quantico, VA. Her light continued to shine growing up in Ft. Collins, CO with her siblings, Judie, Joe, Tom, and Rita. In childhood, she enjoyed the wonders of 4-H and first learned to cook and sew – skills she crafted and honed throughout her life.

She raised three children, Katie, Kevin, and Julia under the nomadic ways of the Air Force living in eight states and also overseas in Japan. The adventure was thrilling to her as she remained an explorer her whole life by continuing to learn and travel. Never one to miss a chance at growth, she attended nursing school in her forties and began her career in nursing at age 48. She treasured the years she spent working as a nurse in a variety of positions in homes, clinics, offices, and hospitals.

In 1994, she met her loving husband, Bob Kenny, in Bloomington, MN. The spark between Margaret and Bob was instant and they often told how they closed down every restaurant they went to because they could talk and talk and never grow tired of each other. That compatibility and joy for each other’s company was a key to their strong relationship and remained true throughout their marriage.

When they moved to Florida, Margaret continued working as a nurse and once again was able to throw herself into her passion of sewing and quilting. She often taught classes on different sewing projects and techniques. Margaret’s artistry was seen in every stitch she made and the quality of her work is impeccable.

Margaret was met in Heaven by her parents, Ralph and Maria Coyte and her nephew Jeremy Hoffmann. She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kenny; her children, Katie Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Julia (Kurt) Wiegers; her stepchildren, Tim (Joan) Kenny, Kevin Kenny, and Steve Kenny. She treasured her role as Grandma Maggie, or “G-Mag” as the kids sometimes called her, and will be missed by her grandchildren, Sam Wiegers, Madeleine Wiegers, Mary Kenny, Catherine Kenny, and Margaret Kenny. She will be missed by her siblings, Judie Rossell, Joe Coyte, Tom Coyte, and Rita Turner. Her list of loved ones who will miss her each day would not be complete without her favorite child, her dog, Riley.

A private family service will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, MN on Sept. 28. Donations can be made to C.A.R.E. (Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort) where she and Bob adopted their dogs, Marshall and Riley. C.A.R.E, 1528 27th Street, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Hazel A. Godwin

Hazel Allene Godwin, 99, was born in Durham County, NC in May, 1924 and passed away in Riverview, FL, on Aug. 8, 2023, in the company of those she trusted and loved. She was the last remaining member of her family of six children, and is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, and one sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at Browning Road Baptist Church, 11702 Browning Rd, Lithia, FL 33547, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Memorial tributes can be made to the church’s building fund at the address above.

Laura Hood Nation

Laura Hood Nation, 53, of Riverview, born March 5, 1970 in St. Petersburg, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 12, 2023. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed spending time at the beach and boating. As a master floral designer, she realized her dream of opening Oops A Daisy Flowers & Gifts with her husband, Roger. She would often refer to her work as “poking posies.” Plants and flowers enriched her life as she was able to enrich ours.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger and children, Emily, Willow, Maegan and Zack; mother, Dee Hood; sister, Cyndi Etzler (Bruce); fur babies, Mich and Marti; many cousins, family and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Emory Hood, and stepfather, Chris Peattie. We love you, we miss you, and you will live on in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life was held Sept. 17 at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the C.A.R.E. animal shelter, 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570.

Richard T. Johnson

Richard Theodore Johnson, 86, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. A native of West Allis, Wisconsin, he had resided here for 30 years coming from New Berlin, Wisconsin. He was a former member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and is now a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Palmetto, FL. He was past President of the Tennis Club, Sun City Center; a member of the Woodcarvers Club, Wisconsin Club, former member of the Lapidary and Taught Line Dancing all in Sun City Center.

He is survived by his wife, Berni; daughter, Karn Sigrid Johnson; brother, Tom Johnson and grandson, David Orner. Services are private Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com/.