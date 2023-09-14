Obituaries for the week of September 14, 2023

Marcia (Marci) L. Allen

Marcia (Marci) L. Allen, 74, formerly of Torrington, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, in Sun City Center, Florida with loving family by her side.

Marci, as she was known as by her family and friends, was born October 26, 1948, the oldest of four children born to Fredrick (Fred) and Rowena B. (Reenie) (Copp) Wilcox in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. She grew up and attended schools in Corning, New York and remained close to the friends she made during those years. She attended St. Patrick Elementary School before graduating from Corning/Painted Post East High School. She met and married William (Bill) Knudson and after living in California for some time she returned to New York before settling in Torrington.

She was predeceased by son, James Christopher Allen, and leaves behind her loving husband of 41 years James C. (Jim) Allen, her children Tiffany Medina of Torrington, and Kacie (Tim) Marable of Sanford, North Carolina. She was blessed with a new name of “Em” when she became a grandmother and will be greatly missed by Granddaughters Samantha and Brianna Ledoux, and her heart swelled when she first held Great-Grandson Jonathon Michael Mulhern Jr.

She was also predeceased by brother Michael Wilcox and is survived by siblings Katherine (Kelly) (Ron) Kimball and Daniel (Belva) Wilcox, her sister-in-law Donna (Don) Burgess, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Marci cherished her family and friends, and they cherished her. Always ready with a hug, a kiss, or a comforting ear to listen. The total number of people whose life has been changed, burdens eased, spirits lifted because of her open and unflinching embracing of people she’s met will never be known. She wasn’t just a clerk at the Hallmark Card and Gift store she was the one that many who walked through the door knew it was their lucky day because she was there to help them find the perfect gift or that card that had the right words. She was that Sunday school teacher and youth leader who provided that safe space for them to grow and mature into a better person. She was that Girl Scout leader whose creative energy was infectious. She was that Teacher’s Aid that helped her students and appreciation was shown with hugs right in the middle of the grocery store.

She was a loving Mother, Wife. Sister, Daughter, Aunt and most importantly loyal friend and confidant. Her smile, her laugh, will be missed and there will be an ache in the hearts of all who have known her.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of HCA – South Shore Hospital for the care given to Marci whenever she came in. And extreme gratitude to the staff of Palm Garden of Sun City Center for the loving care given to her while she was there, from keeping her safe and comfortable to helping her remember where her room was after her “daily good will tours” around your facility.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 220 Prospect St, Torrington on a date to be determined by the family.

The family asks that friends who so desire, make memorial contributions/donations to the Book of Remembrance at Trinity Episcopal Church, 220 Prospect St, Torrington, CT 06790.

Robert J. MacDonald

Robert J. MacDonald, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023. He was 96. Bob was born on March 15, 1927, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Genevieve MacDonald and his brother, Ronald H. (Lois) MacDonald.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy on an LST in the Pacific during World War II. After his discharge, he studied at Hiram College and received a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. During his career in Research and Development he won many awards and was granted patents for the use of metals in industry and semiconductors. It was his choice to donate his body to Science Care for medical study and research.

He was a wonderful father, husband and friend, always a gentleman, smart and kind, and he liked baseball. He played clarinet with the school marching band and always enjoyed listening to music played by Benny Goodman and anything by John Philip Sousa. He had a quick wit and will always be remembered for his one-liners. In his later years, he loved to tell stories about what it was like growing up and working on his parents’ turkey farm. Heartfelt thanks to his caregivers at Plaza West; he loved them all.

Bob is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 40 years, Barbara (Bea) MacDonald, his son Bruce E. MacDonald and two daughters, Marta (Thomas) Kendall and Laurie (Gary) Guerino and his added family, Gail (Steve) Grillo, Amy (Kenneth) Cornman, Sue Bellanca and Peter Bellanca, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St John Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 E, Del Webb Blvd, Sun City Center, FL. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. John Divine Episcopal Church or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Judith Ann Jouglet

Judy A. Jouglet, a resident of Sun City Center for over 20 years, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023. As a former President of the South Bay Genealogical Society, genealogy was her passion. Her funeral will take place in Decatur, Illinois at a later date.

Shirley Ann Dawley

Shirley Ann Dawley, 93, formally of Waterford and North Stonington CT, passed on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Sun City Center FL. Shirley was born in March 1930 in Erie PA.

Her husband Irwin Dawley previously passed in April 2017. She is survived by son David Dawley. Shirley served as Navy WAVE at US Naval Hospital, in Great Lakes IL and worked as a proofreader at Prentice Hall in Waterford CT. She was active in the Methodist church and traveled the world with Friendship Force.

She will be interred at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.