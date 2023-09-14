Come ‘mix and mingle’ at chamber business expo

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Business Expo is coming up, and it’s something you won’t want to miss it. This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center.

“This is an opportunity for the public to mix and mingle with our chamber member businesses and nonprofits who serve the community and to learn what they have to offer,” said chamber member specialist Sherell Bennett. “In addition to more than 50 vendors, the expo will feature free handouts and takeaways, sweet treats and prize drawings.

For example, the Sun City Center Rotary will be selling its hot dog-chips-and-drink combo for $5. Sun Towers Retirement Community will be giving away Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies and The Overton Group, its fabulous donuts.

The Sun City Center Emergency Squad will be offering free blood pressure screenings, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out the new SCC Golf Cart Handbook, plus gun locks and gun safes (supplies are limited).

Other than those previously mentioned, here’s a partial list of the wide array of vendors you can expect to see at this year’s

Business Expo:

• The Flip Flop Shops Sun City and Bryan Hindman Electric

• HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Healthy Home Florida and Sunstate Doctors Medical Group

• Freedom Plaza and Sun Towers Retirement Community

• The Observer News and M&M Printing

• Morgan Exteriors Inc.

• Trilogy Home Healthcare and Twin Creeks ALF and Memory Care

• Richard J. Rios CFP, Wells Fargo Advisors

• Edward Jones – Sean Andrews

• United Healthcare

• Cypress Creek Assisted Living Residence

• Encompass Health Corp.

As for nonprofit organizations, representatives of the Community Foundation Tampa Bay will be on hand, as well as the Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Mary & Martha House and C.A.R.E. (Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort); the Firehouse Cultural Center, Beth-El Farmworker Ministry and Better Business Bureau serving West Florida; the Enterprising Latinas, Kiwanis Club of SouthShore, Florida Railroad Museum and more.

“We’re looking forward to connecting our business partners with members of the community who may be seeking their advice, products and services,” said Matt Permuth, South Hillsborough board member.

Vendors agree.

“It’s one of my favorite expos because people form all over the area attend,” said Connie Lesko, of Freedom Plaza and the Retired Officers’ Corp. “ As a vendor, I have the opportunity to have great conversations and am always surprised to learn how many people still don’t know about Freedom Plaza.”

For more information or to reserve one of the few vendor tables still available (by Sept. 21), call the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce at 813-634-5111.