Sumner weathers the storm

The Stingrays continued their domination of Chamberlain, storming into Chamberlain HS and starting an early season winning streak by decisively defeating the Storm 47-0. Chamberlain fell to 0-3 on the season. The game, originally scheduled for Friday night, was moved to Saturday night as the Hillsborough school district dealt with the potential impacts of hurricane Idialia on the HS football fields. The Stingrays opened their home season last year with a 20-0 victory over the Storm, and stormy weather has figured into this match-up the past two seasons. The 2022 game vs. Chamberlain was delayed at the outset for lightning and, eventually, ended up being canceled after one quarter was played due to the persistent stormy weather. Many of the area high schools now play on turf fields, but some of the schools still maintain grass and dirt playing surfaces. The Stingrays will return home next Friday and look to keep the momentum against an 0-2 Jefferson squad that they soundly defeated 49-6 last season.

The Stingrays opened the scoring on a 57 yard kickoff return, and the rout was on. The Sumner offense is going to be tough for opposing defenses this season, but the high-powered passing game and QB Greg Smith’s legs were held back as the offense was highlighted by junior Jaheim Hudson and sophomore Ronald Wilson. Hudson accounted for two of the first three Stingray scores, and Ronald Wilson added a 28 yard run for another score. Wilson led the rushing attack with 91 yards for the evening. The Stingrays capped the game with a 42 yard punt return in the fourth quarter to make for a fun bus ride back to Riverview. Layton Kennison handled the second half snaps, and the Sumner coaching staff kept the game on the ground. Kennison only attempted three passes, completing one, as the Stingrays worked to keep the game clock moving.

The Sumner defense turned in a perfect night, shutting out the Chamberlain offense. The unit held the Storm without a first down for the game and -52 total yards. Coach Ashwood’s team is off to a 2-0 start for the third time in four seasons. The only blemish on a quick start was the ‘21 season where it lost to Durant that has become a tough match-up for the Stingrays. A Durant rematch is scheduled for Fri. Sept. 29 at Durant, but the coaching staff will have the team focused on securing a “W” week to week.

The Dragons will make a trip into the Tank to try to slow down the very dynamic Stingray offense on Fri., Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. but will have an uphill battle against the ‘Rays who are clicking on every facet of their game in this early season.

