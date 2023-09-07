Obituaries for the week of September 7, 2023

Nancy Elizabeth Rielly

Nancy passed away peacefully at her home in Sun City Center, FL, from natural causes with family by her side on Aug. 14, 2023. She was 84 years of age.

She was born in Boston, MA, on March 7, 1939, to Harry A. Friedenberg and Catherine M. Gleason. Growing up an only child, Nancy kept herself busy by learning to play the piano and excelling in the school classroom. She graduated from North Quincy High School and attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where she met and fell in love with John T. Rielly Jr. (Jack) of Wollaston, MA. They were married on July 7, 1962, and remained devoted to each other for 61 years.

Nancy loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, acoustic guitar, organ and banjo. She entertained many friends, family and town residents at barbecues, parties and get-togethers as the front lady and lead singer in her band, Nancy & Company, for several years. Nancy was also a star in the local charity Cabaret Show, held every year in Hingham, MA, dancing, singing and playing instruments to the delight of her “fans” for over 20 years. Nancy taught second grade in Whitman, MA, and was the music teacher to all grades at St. Paul’s School in Hingham, MA.

She loved to compete and played in several tennis leagues on the South Shore and Cape Cod, where she also became an avid golfer when she and Jack became founding members of The Ridge Club in Sandwich, MA, and, later, The Renaissance Club in Sun City Center, FL. She thoroughly enjoyed the country club lifestyle, the golf, socializing, dining and dancing. She will be remembered fondly for all these wonderful attributes but none more than the endearing and loving dedication to her family, husband Jack, children and grandchildren.

Nancy leaves her husband Jack, of Sun City Center, FL; son, John T. Rielly III, of Braintree, MA; daughter, Anne Hirtle, and her husband Paul, of Harrison, ME; son, Kevin Rielly, and his wife Tish, of Estero, FL; and daughter, Mary Ann Maple, of Mahomet, IL. She also leaves behind her former daughter-in-law, Tricia Reilly, of Scituate, MA, and nine beautiful grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or mailed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Manuel Martinez Jr.

May 09, 1951 – Aug. 27, 2023

Martinez Jr. 72, of Wimauma, FL, passed away Aug. 27, 2023. He was the husband of Maria I Martinez and father of eight children, grandfather of 37, and great-grandfather of 21. We miss you. We love you. We will remember you forever.

Genevieve Lane

Genevieve Lane, 95, formerly of Royal Oak, Michigan, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Sun City Center, FL. She is survived by Judith Higgins, Patricia (Scott) Lancaster, Joy (Dann) Green, Cheryl (Pat) Carr, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and predeceased by her husband, John, and son John Thomas Lane.

Genevieve retired as an executive secretary and moved to Florida with her husband John.

They spent their summers in Lexington, Michigan on Lake Huron, making memories with their loved ones. Their full-time residence was in Riverview, FL where they also enjoyed their children and grandchildren.

Genevieve lived a full life, was adored by her family and friends, and will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints” Psalm 116:15. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home.