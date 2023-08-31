Sun City Center pride on display

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Sun City Center community pride as a premier senior community is reflected not only by the well-tended homes, but also by the medians. The Greater Sun City Center Beautification Corporation can be credited with the nice appearance of the two-mile strip on SR674 through SCC, beginning east of Cortaro Drive to just west of US Highway 301. The SCC Community Association maintains the Pebble Beach medians.

Roadside landscaping along 674 also gets attention by the GSCCBC. Just recently, the Sun City Center sign was freshened with cleaning and new lighting and plants. That area is a work in progress, with a plan in place to further enhance the sign and stabilize the pond embankment by adding no-maintenance decorative rocks and riprap. Also, the irrigation systems were disturbed during recent road construction, so repair and upgrading is an important priority. Neither of these capital projects are in the maintenance budget, however, so a fund drive is underway. (The pond work alone is expected to cost $38,000).

GSCCBC is governed by a voluntary five-member board of directors. A management company, Vesta Property Services, performs day-to-day operations. “Residents and businesses in the community have enjoyed a well-maintained sign, fountain, pond and landscaped medians since the GSCCBC was formed 30 years ago as a 501(3)c non-profit organization,” says President John Luper. Developers in 1991 considered the state’s median maintenance inadequate for creating a positive first impression for prospective buyers. Retaining property values in the community was also a consideration.

For the 31 medians on north/south Pebble Beach Boulevard, it’s a different story, and one that is not completely clear to new residents. This is a Hillsborough County road. and, for many years, the developer maintained the medians per an agreement with the county. That agreement was terminated when the last developer—Minto Communities—had no more new houses to sell. Prior to the company’s exit, however, the SCC Community Association saw the need for intervention and reached an agreement with Minto for shared maintenance over a phase-in period of three years (2014 – 2016).

The CA then entered into an agreement with Hillsborough County to accept responsibility for all Pebble Beach medians outside the Renaissance entrance. The CA board’s rationalization was that if the medians reverted to the county for maintenance, they would look like those on 674 west of Cortaro. Initially, grants funded Florida Friendly landscaping for some of the medians, but that has since been replaced.

All Pebble Beach median maintenance and improvements are paid for by CA dues from its approximately 11,500 members. GSCCBC projects on SR674 are funded by homeowners who purchased homes constructed after late 1991. These homeowners are automatic members of GSCCBC and pay a fee each year. Currently the fee is $40.60 for Kings Point (2,753 homes) and $41.27 for residents in the SCC Community Association (2,643 homes). Residents of homes built prior to 1991 receive a letter each year as a reminder that GSCCBC welcomes donations.

“We have much to be proud of, and we could not accomplish anything without the support of so many,” said Luper. He added that, with major expenditures planned, donations are especially important this year, from businesses as well as residents. To donate, mail a check payable to GSCCBC and mail to GSCCBC c/o Vesta Property Services, 1020 E. Brandon Blvd., Suite 207, Brandon, FL 33511.

Proposed project

A fund drive is underway to cover projects not covered by the maintenance budget of the Greater Sun City Beautification Corporation. Two high-dollar priorities are enhancement of the SCC welcome sign and pond and repairing/upgrading median irrigation disturbed by recent construction.