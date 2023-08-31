Stingrays corral Bulls

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays got off to a fast start on Friday, Aug. 25, by defeating the visiting Bloomingdale Bulls 50-13 in the home opener. Sumner used the momentum it had built in last week’s 20-0 exhibition against East Bay to set the early tone for the evening.

Sumner looks like the early season favorite to be the best team among the South Shore teams and was not tested in the rout over the Bulls. The ‘Rays built a 43-7 halftime lead and after their score on the first series in the third quarter the running clock started and shortened the game and sent the large crowd home a little earlier than expected, with the Rays’ fans feeling a sense of pride as the team now turns its attention to a road game against 0-2 Chamberlain at 7:00 on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Stingrays opened the scoring on their opening drive on a six-yard run by #2. The score was setup by a 57-yard scamper by RB Devin Spencer. They followed up that score on their next drive, taking advantage of a Bull turnover on a three-yard pass play to QB Greg Smith III’s favorite WR target Tyler Williams. The same duo hooked up on a 37-yard pass play to setup the score. This combination will haunt defensive secondaries all season. William’s height creates match-up issues for the secondary and is always a big play threat when he is on the field. Stingray QB #17 saw action and accounted for the third Stingray score, again to Tyler Williams, a 23-yard pass completion for the TD. Smith and Williams connected twice more for two other scores. QB Smith called his own number to start his rushing TD count for the season. Sumner piled up 365 yards of total offense, 139 of those on the ground from RB Devin Spencer and 125 of those in the air between the Smith and Williams duo. The Stingrays will have a dynamic offense, and those three players will be the key to the success of the offense. The Sumner defense held Bloomingdale to 103 yards of offense and two touchdowns, one of those scores coming long after the competitive portion of the game.

The Stingrays will look to continue their scoring prowess against the Chamberlain Storm, and their first real test may come in an away game at Wharton HS, their 4th game of the season. Anything can happen on any given Friday night, but the Stingrays are off to an impressive start to their season.