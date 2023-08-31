Obituaries for the week of August 31, 2023

Barbara Hise

Barbara Hise, 86, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2023, after a five year battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Barbara was born in 1937 to Harrison and Velma Trousdale in Ridgway, Illinois. After graduating from Ridgway High School in 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Shan, in November of that year. They moved to Rolla, Missouri, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. The following March, Shan was deployed to Korea, and Barbara returned to Ridgway, where she was employed by the Ridgway News.

After Shan’s military service ended, the couple moved back to Illinois, where she was a dedicated wife during Shan’s college years at the University of Illinois. His career led them to relocate to Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and, finally, back to Pittsburgh, where they settled in 1964 and raised three daughters. Barbara was a loving and dedicated mother. She was an active charter member of West Hills Baptist Church, where she served others selflessly. She also found time to attend the local community college and volunteer at the local hospital.

Retirement brought the couple to Sun City Center in 1995. They spent 16 years as snowbirds, returning to Southern Illinois each summer, where they purchased a 100-year-old home. Barbara, who loved antiques, enjoyed renovating and restoring that home and maintaining a booth in an antique shop.

She enjoyed traveling to her children’s homes and welcoming, loving and caring for seven grandchildren through the years. Barbara loved the Lord and her family. She served as deaconess at Trinity Baptist Church for several years, and her hobbies included flower arranging, gardening, crafts and reading.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Velma Trousdale, and her granddaughter, Sarah Heilbronner. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Shan Hise; their daughters, Becky Buchanan (Mark), Lisa Heilbronner (Jerry) and Amy Harper (John); and their grandchildren, Ben Buchanan, Brian Heilbronner (Rachel), Heather Heilbronner, Blake Harper, Barbara Anne Harper and Garrett Harper.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church and designated to Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Child Shoebox project.

Grace Marie Erath

Grace Marie (Sally) Erath was reunited with her Father in Heaven on Aug. 11, 2023, from her latest residence in Canton, GA. Sally was born on Oct. 26, 1927, in Beaver Falls, PA. She was the daughter of the late James Clyde Twinem and Marie K. Twinem.

Sally began her professional career after graduating from Geneva College in 1949 with a BS in English and speech. She taught high school English in East Palestine, OH, from 1950-1957. Sally took a break from her career to raise her two sons in the suburb of Chippewa Twp before returning to teach at Geneva College in 1967. Her ambition and love of education earned her the position of director of alumni relations at Geneva for 15 years where she retired in 1991. Sally dedicated much of her time to volunteer work, serving on numerous boards, including American Association of University Women, The American Association of University Administrators, The United Way of Beaver County, Chippewa Women’s Club, Executive Women’s Council, Beaver Valley Community Advisory Council, Blackhawk Schools Advisory Council, and choir director at Beaver Falls United Methodist Church.

After moving to Sun City Center, FL, Sally could not stay idle and became dean of the Church College at the United Community Church for several years. She received many awards for her charitable work and contributions, including Woman of Distinction from the Girl Scout Council and Woman of the Year through United Way of Beaver County.

Sally was a beautiful, kind, interesting and generous woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial luncheon to honor Sally will be planned at a later date in Sun City Center, FL.

Sally was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Edwin Phillip, and her son, James Andrew. She is survived by son Peter; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandsons, Andrew and Garrett; granddaughter-in-law, Grace; and three great-grandchildren.