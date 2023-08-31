Louie Beans Coffee Co. sets up shop in Ruskin

By LOIS KINDLE

Jennifer Mantilla’s father, Louis Forino, tried to convince his entire family to move from Hoboken, N.J., to Florida, when he decided to retire years ago. But they resisted until 2018, when everyone packed their belongings and moved to Ruskin.

Louis, a k a Louie to friend and family, began talking about having a hot dog truck, but before he could realize his dream, he passed away from pancreatic cancer in August 2021. He was 65 years old.

So Mantilla, an entrepreneur who sold children’s clothing online for years, had put her business on hold to care for her dad while he was sick. When he died, she fell into a deep depression.

Finally realizing she needed to do something, she began looking into the hot dog truck.

“But I really don’t like to cook,” she said. “I decided I wanted a beverage truck instead. My husband thought I was nuts.”

With few resources left after caring for her father, Mantilla took out loans to have a trailer made and went through the licensing process to operate a beverage truck, which she named Louie Beans Coffee Co. to honor her dad.

“Little by little we got it up and running,” she said. “We opened in December 2022 and started the business by moving around to community events in the [South Shore] area.”

Last January, Mantilla moved Louie Beans to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital parking lot, while the healthcare facility built an on-site coffee shop.

“Then in early August, after having Tracy Cannon of South Shore Signs help me design and create a colorful wrap for my white utility trailer, I moved it to the same lot as the Dog House at 106 U.S. 41 N, Ruskin.”

The trailer is there from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless moved for private bookings and large events.

“The community response has been amazing, said Mantilla, 42. “Thus far, almost everyone has learned about us on social media or by word of mouth.”

On the menu

Louie Beans offers a wide variety of hot and iced drinks, including drip coffee, cold brew, double expresso, latte and Americano; chai or breakfast tea, chai tea latte and iced matcha green tea; several flavors of Italian soda; caramel, vanilla latte, mocha and vanilla bean frappes; and five signature drinks. These include the Lou Babe (expresso, pistachio and dark chocolate), Mason’s mocha (expresso, white chocolate and toasted marshmallow), Sweet Molly (expresso, brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla), the Purple Bee (expresso, lavender and honey), and Birthday Cake (expresso and vanilla birthday cake flavoring, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles). It also features 14 flavor add-ons, like hazelnut, butter rum and peppermint.

Customers can also get their choice of five different, plant-based Lotus energy drinks, including the Sunrise, Old Blue Eyes, Peachy Palms, Bee Sting and Jolly Rancher. Sugar-free options, bagels with cream cheese or butter, and croissants are also available.

Mantilla’s Louie Beans Coffee Co. is a member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled to have her in the community,” said Apollo Beach resident Melanie Davis , the chamber’s executive director.

“Her Lotus energy drinks are wonderful. My entire family loves the place.”

For more information, visit www.louiebeans.com/, Beans Coffee, louiebeanscoffee on Instagram or Louie Beans on Facebook.