Kiwanis SouthShore offers new BUG Program for kids and more

By LOIS KINDLE

Kiwanis Club of SouthShore is all about kids. Its many programs are aimed at helping children in all grade levels develop skills they need to be successful in school and beyond.

The non-profit, 501(c)(3) civic organization currently supports 12 local elementary and charter schools with its monthly Terrific Kids award programs. During the last school year, it gave out 6,000 certificates and a few other recognition items to children recognized by their teachers in grades K through 5 to reward good citizenship.

“Due to low reading scores in local elementary schools, our club is focused on literacy,” said Kiwanis SouthShore President Kim Przekop.

The club sponsors Kiwanis Head Start Reading programs in five area elementary schools through generous donations of free children’s books by Goodwill BookWorks in five area elementary schools.

Children in the program in these five schools get one free book each month, after a member of Kiwanis SouthShore reads to them in class.

“By the end of the school year, these children will have eight or nine books in their home libraries,” Przekop said.

Goodwill BookWorks also donates hundreds of books for every child-related community event Kiwanis co-sponsors, including Cops Reading to Kids, B Wise Immunize and the recent Back to School Fair at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.

Other Kiwanis programs include student-run, service/leadership clubs at participating elementary schools (K-Kids Club), middle schools (Builders Club) and high schools (Key Club) in participating area elementary, middle and high schools.

Although there are currently no K-Kids clubs, several clubs have expressed interest. RCMA Leadership Academy and Beth Shields Middle School each has a Builders Club for kids in grades 6-8. (Black Rock Trial Lawyers recently made a corporate donation to cover the cost of the Beth Shields club.)

“RCMA and Beth Shields are the only two schools with a Builders Club in all of Hillsborough County, and they’re sponsored by our club,” Przekop said. “And we have three Key clubs at East Bay, Lennard and Sumner.

“In each participating school, students in these clubs run them, design their own community-service projects and do their own fundraisers,” Przekop continued. “Each club has a Kiwanis member advisor and faculty advisor.”

At the high school level, students can hold elected offices at the club, district and international levels, and they can attend Kiwanis’ annual convention.

This past school year Kiwanis SouthShore awarded 22 one-year college scholarships funded by its members and community donors, and it participates in a variety of community projects benefiting kids.

The BUG Program

Kiwanis SouthShore’s newest effort is the Bring Up Grades Program, more commonly known as BUG. It’s overseen by the club’s past president, Suzi Bredbenner, who chairs the program for the Florida District.

“Until recent years, BUG has not been very active in Florida, and we don’t have any schools participating yet,” Bredbenner said. “We do have schools ready, however, and we’re looking forward to signing them up.”

BUG recognizes elementary school students who raise their grades or maintain good grades from one grading period to the next. Working with their teacher and a goal buddy, students learn to set their own goals and the steps they need to take in order to achieve them. They also develop positive study habits.

“A student needs only to raise one grade in one subject or maintain a grade during one grading period,” Bredbenner said.

“Even straight-A students can set a maintenance goal, and students with lower grades set goals to bring them up.

“Any student can achieve their goal,” she said.

Bredbenner added that when they do, they get a special certificate of achievement and other items of recognition.

Kiwanis SouthShore has a free, home-based version of the BUG Program for kids whose schools aren’t participating or kids who are home-schooled or virtually taught. The club recently received a mini-grant from the Kiwanis Florida Foundation to cover the cost of supplies.

Anyone wanting to impact the life of a child is invited to join the Kiwanis Club of SouthShore, which currently has about 30 members. Annual dues are $125.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Elks Club, 1630 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin. An optional lunch is $10 per person.

For more information, contact Przekop at 908-656-0144 or Bredbenner at 813-597-5063, visit www.facebook.com/southshorekiwanis or email kiwanissouthshorefl@gmail.com/.