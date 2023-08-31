Hillsborough County Fire Rescue opens station doors, celebrates 50 years

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Congratulations to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue on reaching its 50th anniversary milestone, celebrated in part with an open invitation Sunday to visit a fire station nearby. That’s where two-year-old Cade got a hands-on education into everything big, shiny and sparkling clean at Fire Station 46 in Riverview.

“Wow,” he said, multiple times, as Stephen King, one of two station captains, opened one big door after another on the station’s impressive ladder truck. Cade even got a chance to sit in the driver’s seat and turn the wheel, where to his right he hit the (inactivated) radio knob, making the keen observation that it spins “ ‘round and ‘round.”

At Rhodine Road and U.S. Highway 301, the station is Hillsborough’s latest, and the third new station to open in 2023, along with Fire Station 45 in Brandon and the replacement Fire Station 29 in Apollo Beach. These three stations, along with just about every other station in Hillsborough County, were open 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 27, for nearby residents to meet with firefighters, see firsthand their equipment and learn more about the legacy celebration.

Before the founding of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue in August 1973, Hillsborough had volunteer firefighters, which essentially ended in 2012. Today, with breakneck population growth a factor, and the imperative to shorten response times, HCFR officials have stated the need to build two stations a year for the next 10 years. The open houses held in August aimed to build community support for this investment, as they served as well to celebrate a half-century of service.

“In the 50 years since its founding, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s firefighters, paramedics and support staff have forged a legacy that would be the envy of any league of superheroes,” reads a post at www.HCFLGOV.net, the county’s website.

“From harrowing rescues on the edge of disaster, to stories of selfless sacrifice and bravery in the face of impossible odds, to the development of high-tech gear and, of course, big trucks, each station has a story to tell.”

Hillsborough’s “50 for 50 Series” is set to capture these stories, designed to give an historic overview of some of HCFR’s most memorable dates, moments and employees. (These stories are available as well at HCFLGOV.net).

Finishing up their open house tour Aug. 27, nine-year-old Vivek, and his six-year-old brother, Srikar, stopped to offer their comments as they were set to leave with their parents, Krishna and Priya Sindiri. “I got excited about how they move their gear and how the station is set up and how they set up their engine and ladder trucks,” Vivek said. As for his brother, “I like the firefighting,” Srikar said. “And I like the hats.”

Later, with HCFR Section Chief Norman Brown, King gave a tour of the station inside, including a decontamination area and isolated sleeping quarters for first responders on 24-hour shifts. Returning from a structure fire, firefighters and paramedics wash off carcinogenic byproducts of combustion that get on their clothes and skin, “right in the bay, before they come into the station,” said HCFR Public Information Section Chief Rob Herrin, in an earlier interview. “That’s a pretty big health initiative, putting a private shower in the bay before entering the living quarters.”

The new station also allows for an alarm system that wakes only those needed to answer a specific call. One tone alerts the paramedics only, for example, while another tone aims to awaken firefighters assigned to engine truck duty. “Over the course of a 25- or 30-year career, that sleep deprivation [caused by unnecessary awakenings] is detrimental to long-term health,” Herrin said.

As for filling the ranks of first responders in the years to come, Brown noted the summer youth fire academy, a two-week program in June, and the cadet program for youth ages 14 to 18, which meets annually three times a year.

King, in October, marks his 20th year as a first responder, which he noted as he gave a description of the ladder truck, brush truck, air truck and fire engine rescue ambulance tucked inside the four-bay station. His initial intent in college was to earn a pre-med degree, which led instead to a degree in marine geophysics. Upon graduation, his attention shifted to firefighting.

“It’s something different every time the [alarm] tone goes off,” King said. “It could be something horrible or something wonderful. You never know what you’re going to wander into, but it’s not a desk job. It’s not the same thing every day.”

For more on Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/government/departments/fire/ or call from 813-272-6600.