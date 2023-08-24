Obituaries for the week of August 24, 2023

Glenn Kay Dickman

Glenn Kay Dickman went on to meet the Lord on Aug. 11, 2023, at the age of 71. Glenn was born the third son of Margie and Lyle B. Dickman on Oct. 23, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. Glenn was a proud lifelong resident of Ruskin, famously known as “America’s Salad Bowl,” largely due to the legacy left by his father and grandfather in the agricultural community. Glenn attended the College of Agriculture at The University of Florida where he was a proud member of the order of Kappa Alpha. Following college, Glenn returned to Ruskin, to reestablish the family business (Artesian Farms) in the tomato industry, where he quickly established himself as a leader in the industry, serving on several boards and committees; most notably, he was a, chairman of the Florida Tomato Committee, chairman of the Florida Tomato Exchange, director for Golden Gem Citrus, and director of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association. Glenn’s business acumen wasn’t limited to agriculture, Glenn, along with his brothers, Paul and Ned, developed the Southshore Corporate Park, a 1000-acre development of regional impact (DRI) that not only provided a job center for the community but also houses an elementary school, a high school, and the Southshore Branch of Hillsborough Community College, which sits on 60 acres of land donated by the Dickman Family. Glenn was also the inspiration for the pursuit and ultimate acquisition of a medical marijuana license in Florida, which now operates as M0V dispensaries with over 70 locations. In addition, Glenn served on several bank boards, was a prior member of the Tampa Committee of 100, Tampa Chamber, Ruskin/ Southshore Chamber, NAIOP and the Ruskin Cemetery Association.

Glenn loved boating, fishing, golfing, participating in triatholons, studying history and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Ye Mistie Krewe of Gasparillo, Tampa Yacht Club, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, University Club of Tampa, Lake Toxaway Country Club in North Carolina and a Bull Gator. Glenn was a generous compassionate person who never knew a stranger, and his infectious smile had the unique ability to make all of those around him feel better. Glenn gave to multiple charities but those closest to his heart were Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, Tampa General Hospital, Hillsborough Community College and The University of Florida, where along with his brothers, they established an endowed Eminent Scholars chair at the School of Agriculture to further research and development in plant improvement.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Danita, of 48 years; daughter, Glenna Dickman; son, Lyle B. Dickman; two grandsons, Jeremiah Lilly and Salvatore Ray Dickman; brother, Edward (Ned) Dickman; sisters-in-law, Dottie Dickman and Tammy Dickman, and nieces, Wendi Dickman and Deirdre Dickman; two great nephews, Gavin Dickman and Brody Benninghaus; and one great niece, Zoey Benninghaus.

Glenn was predeceased by his grandfather, Paul B. Dickman (Pop); grandmother, Esther Dickman; father, Lyle B. Dickman; mother, Margie Dickma;n and brother, Paul Dickman.

Glenn Dickman could have lived in the enormous shadow created by the legacy left by his father and grandfather, but instead he chose to create his own legacy while still honoring those who had paved the path. Like those who have gone on before, Glenn’s legacy with endure for generations to come.

Glenn and his family live on Dickman Island in Ruskin, Florida, once again honoring his grandfather for creating such a beautiful island paradise overlooking the entire St. Pete and Tampa Bay area

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glenn’s name to Tampa General Hospital, Humane Society of Tampa Bay or the Hillsborough Community College Southshore.

A Family Grave Side Burial will be on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Ruskin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life For Glenn will be held at the United Methodist Church of Ruskinon on his birth date, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. Reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Peter Mario Renaldi

Dec. 8, 1936 – Aug. 4, 2023

Peter Mario Renaldi, 86, of Sun City Center, FL, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born Dec. 8, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Peter and Helen (Piolatto) Renaldi. Peter graduated from Chicago High School in 1955. He proudly served in the 317th US Army Security Agency Battalion from 1955-1963. In 1965 in Los Angeles, California, Peter and his late wife, Deanna (Turton) Renaldi, married; they were blessed with 40 years of marriage.

They moved to Michigan in 1969 where they raised three children, and he began his career. He worked in the automotive industry for Ford Motor Company as the lead electrician up to his retirement in 1996. Peter and his late wife, Deanna, were very active in their Catholic church, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. They enjoyed spending time at their lake front house in Lewiston, Michigan, enjoying family dinners and entertainment. In their retirement the couple moved to Sun City Center, FL., and shortly after moving to Florida, Deanna made her journey to heaven. In 2005 Peter met his loving partner, Betsy Hailey, where they had an amazing 18 years of love and happiness.

Peter is survived by loving partner, Betsy Hailey; his three children, daughter, Rosemarie (Renaldi) Roan, and husband Robert of Tennessee, son, Peter Renaldi, of Texas and son, Paul Renaldi, and wife Sonia of Michigan; and seven grandchildren, Aaron, Brandon, Alison, Anna, Jagger, Kassius and Arris. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen Renaldi, and his wife, Deanna.

Peter enjoyed bowling, cruises, Green Bay Packer parties, playing games with family and friends, and enjoying quality time with his children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held in the fall at the Renaissance Center in Sun City Center, FL, and he will be put to rest in Michigan with his late wife.

Gladys Anderson

Gladys “Gladdie” (Verna Edmunds) Anderson, (86) of Sun City Center, FL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Gladdie was born in New London, NH, on Aug. 20, 1936, to the late Edwin Frothingham Edmunds Sr. and Gladys Ethel Lyon Edmunds. She graduated from New London High School in 1954, where she was an accomplished vocalist, scholar and athlete. She was a star basketball player (guard) and enjoyed acting and singing in productions at the New London Summer Playhouse. She continued her education at Keene State Teachers College and Colby Junior College, where she graduated with a degree in Commercial Sciences in 1957. One of her first jobs was driving taxi for her family’s bus and taxi service, but her sharp mind, superior writing skills and blazing-fast typing speed soon led her to positions in clerical/administrative services.

In the summer of 1957 she embarked on an adventurous roadtrip with her sister, Catherine Edmunds, and some friends to explore the U.S. west. While visiting Colorado Springs, CO, she met and fell in love with Anders E. Anderson. They were married on Feb. 8, 1958, and together raised their four children, Stephen, Julie, Linda and Catherine.

Gladdie pursued a successful career utilizing her extraordinary writing and clerical skills in positions with the New York Times, Mutual of Omaha, Brown Boveri Compu-Guard and the PA Departments of Welfare and Labor (to name a few). This professional journey was shaped in part by Anders’ career, which necessitated frequent relocations to states including Illinois, New York, Indiana, Virginia, Nebraska, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and North Carolina. Ever the supportive wife and loving mother, Gladdie’s primary focus remained steadfast: to create a loving and nurturing home for her children. She and Andy settled in Sun City Center, Florida for retirement.

She attended Destiny Church in Ruskin, FL, and was a generous supporter of several missionary organizations. She enjoyed gardening and crafts of all kinds, especially ceramics and jewelry making. She had a sharp eye for antiques and enjoyed the “thrill of the hunt” for vintage finds at flea markets and yard sales. She and Anders also enjoyed many years of playing bridge.

She is survived by her husband, Anders, and their four children, Stephen (Colene) Anderson, Julie (David) Seifert, Linda (Kevin) Reidmiller and Catherine “Kate” (Bart) Moody; her grandchildren, Zachary (Marianna) Anderson, Annika (Jeff) Harms, Hannah Anderson, Alan (Stephanie) Seifert, James Seifert, SFC Christopher (Tisha) Reidmiller, Joshua Reidmiller, Kyle Reidmiller, Lauren Moody, Tyler Moody and LCpl. Adam Moody; four greatgrandchildren; her sisters, Eleanor Cragin and June (Al) Moore; and her brother, George Edmunds. She is predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Catherine Edmunds and Emily Edmunds Clark; and her brother, Edwin F. Edmunds Jr.

Interment is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2023, at Old Main Street Cemetery, New London, NH. A reception will follow at the First Baptist Church in New London, NH.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be made to Love A Child, Inc. at 12411 Commerce Lakes Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913, https://loveachild.com/.

Jack Shade

Jack Shade, 87, a beloved resident of Sun City Center, peacefully passed away on Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones at home. He was born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, and his remarkable journey touched the lives of many.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce, who stood by his side through thick and thin. He also leaves behind two sisters, Eleanor Webber and Glenna Harmuth. Jack’s legacy is carried on through his three loving daughters, Sheryl Shade, Jan Beach and Karen Cant.

Jack was adored by his five grandchildren, Kyle, Shannon, Alexandria, Rebecca and Shade. His spirit lives on through his four great-grandchildren, Mason, Addison, Logan and Rowan, who will forever feel his presence in their hearts.

Jack’s commitment to duty led him to serve in the Marine Reserve for six years, a testament to his patriotism and dedication to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a fulfilling career as a service engineer in the computer field. His expertise and dedication saw him rise to the position of senior service engineer, affording him the opportunity to work across the United States and in multiple countries.

Outside of work, Jack found joy in his hobbies. He reveled in golfing and embraced the open waters with his sailboats. Retirement only marked the beginning of his adventures, as he and his wife continued to explore the world, visiting family scattered throughout the country and enjoying countless rounds of golf with cherished friends.

The family will be announcing a separate memorial service in Jack’s honor. His memory will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.