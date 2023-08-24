By LOIS KINDLE

The rising demand for energy due to this summer’s sweltering heat has sent energy bills and consumer frustration soaring.

“We’ve had record-breaking heat this year,” said Tampa Electric spokeswoman Cherie Jacobs, noting last month was the hottest July ever in Tampa. “Across our area, we’ve seen several days with temperatures of 96 or 97 degrees with heat indexes of 110 degrees or higher. When temperatures are that high, air conditioners work overtime to keep our homes cool.

“Higher temperatures mean higher energy use and higher bills,” she said.

A couple of approved rate increases in less than a year’s time are also contributing to rising TECO bills – one for 11% last January for increased fuel costs, new solar plants and the Big Bend modernization project and another 10% in April for storm recovery fees due to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

But there’s good news on the horizon.

“We are pleased that Tampa Electric customers will soon get some welcome relief,” said Archie Collins, the company’s president and CEO, in a press release dated Aug. 16. “Fuel costs have declined since the high prices of 2022, and, as a result, we are expecting lower electricity bills in 2024.”

TECO reported filing its projected costs for 2024 for fuel, storm costs and new solar plants with the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC).

If the commission approves these requests as filed, the typical residential customer’s monthly bill will decrease by about 11% and commercial and industrial customers between 10% and 18%, depending on usage. Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, for example, would see their monthly bills drop by $17.65, to $143.48.

The PSC will vote in November on TECO’s filing, and, if approved as anticipated, the reduction will become effective in January. Tampa Electric rates would remain well below the national average and among the lowest in Florida.

Meanwhile, people are sweating more than the weather. Even with the anticipated reduction, high summer bills are still a concern for many customers.

TECO wants to help.

It has created a dedicated customer assistance team to connect eligible customers with financial assistance and donated $1 million to its Share program, which helps qualified customers going through financial hardships pay their utility bills.

Funded through the donations of TECO employees, customers and community partners, the program is administered by the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.

TECO has also streamlined the application and reduced required paperwork for certain financial assistance programs and worked with thousands of customers to provide extended payment arrangements and waive specific fees.

And due to the high temperatures, the company has temporarily suspended disconnecting anyone for unpaid bills at least through the end of the month, Jacobs said.

It also offers energy averaging, a voluntary program to even out monthly bills, based on a customer’s energy use from the previous 12 months, thus preventing any wild ups and downs due to weather.

And since 2018, TECO has reduced fuel costs by $169 million because of its investment in clean, renewable solar power.

Steps customers can take

These are some of TECO’s recommendations for reducing soaring electric bills:

• Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher and set the fan on “auto.” Every degree below 78 can add 6 percent to 8 percent to the cooling portion of your power bill.

• Use ceiling fans only in occupied rooms. Fans cool people, not furniture. During summer months, rotate the blades counter-clockwise.

• Limit your pool pump to run eight hours a day or as recommended by your pool service.

• Use the microwave or grill to cook food to keep the kitchen from heating up.

• Lower the temperature setting on your water heater to 120 degrees. Keep showers to under seven minutes.

• Run the washing machine and dishwasher only when they’re full. Wash laundry with cold water.

• Close the curtains or blinds in sunny rooms, to keep the heat out.

• Clean or replace air conditioning filters each month. This helps the unit run more efficiently.

• Make sure your attic is sufficiently insulated. Save about 15 percent annually on the air conditioning portion of your energy bill when you add the appropriate levels of ceiling insulation, plus you may qualify for a Tampa Electric rebate.

You can learn more about how you can adjust your energy use with TECO’s energy calculators at www.tampaelectric.com/.