County commission vote seen as good omen by Save SCC group

The Save Sun City Center (a k a Save SCC) nonprofit group has waged what seemed like a “David versus Goliath” battle to stop ClubLink from its proposed rezoning plan to build homes on its closed golf courses in the community.

The grassroots organization has been building awareness of the plan and recruiting volunteers to go door-to-door to collect signatures showing widespread opposition by residents.

On July 18, the group got what its organizers feel is a good omen when the Hillsborough County Commission Board convincingly turned down in a 5-2 vote on GL Homes’ proposed rezoning and housing redevelopment of Pebble Creek Golf Club, a centrally-located golf course closed two years ago in the community of Pebble Creek, an unincorporated portion New Tampa.

“If there was ever a good omen to give us hope and renewed purpose, this is it,” said Ellie Anderson, president of Save SCC. “Every commission hearing, every application and every context is different, but the Pebble Creek rezoning and redevelopment proposal is similar in its objective to save the neighborhood. In ours, its many neighborhoods that are affected.

“Our case is actually stronger because we have the Greater Sun City Center Community Plan adopted by the Hillsborough County Commission as an ordinance Nov. 18, 2010, after extensive community effort.”

It calls for all existing golf courses in greater Sun City Center to be maintained and protected and kept dedicated for future recreational use only.

ClubLink’s redevelopment plan, originally announced in March 2022, is seeking to build hundreds of homes and senior living facilities on the now closed Caloosa Greens, Sandpiper and North Course golf courses.

Save SCC is working to stop that.

“The lesson here is with community support against development, the community can prevail,” Anderson said, adding that since March, ClubLink has made no filings regarding its plans. “The Pebble Creek vote was defeated because of its potential negative impacts on the neighborhood and the residents’ concerns, and that’s what we’re facing and more. Here the stakes are much higher because more land is involved. Here we’re talking potentially seven golf courses [only two now open] and more than 1,200 acres, which represents 24% of the land use in greater Sun City Center.”

Voting to stop the proposed redevelopment of Pebble Creek Golf Club were commissioners Ken Hagan (chair, Dist. 2), Gwen Myers (vice-chair, Dist. 3), Michael Owen (Dist. 4), Donna Cameron Cepeda (Dist. 5, countywide) and Pat Kemp (Dist. 6, countywide).

Voting in favor of the proposal were Harry Cohen (Dist. 1) and Josh Wostal (Dist. 7, countywide).

Hagan represents the district that includes Pebble Creek. He said the GL Homes redevelopment proposal was well done, but the proposal was “inconsistent” with the Hillsborough County Community Plan.

“The neighborhood is around the golf course” and the proposal would “change the entire culture of the neighborhood,” he said. Hagan said his vote against the redevelopment plan was influenced by the many letters, emails and phone calls to commissioners and county offices voicing disapproval of the redevelopment.

“Of the 1,363 letters and emails received, 1,090 were against and 273 supported the plan,” he said.

So it’s onward from here on for Save SCC.

Currently, about 5,000 residents have signed the petition to stop ClubLink’s proposal.

“I know there are some residents who have felt we just couldn’t match up to the power and influence of a company like ClubLink, but I think the Pebble Creek decision shows we can stand up for our community and win,” Anderson said. “We can definitely do this, and I hope those with any doubts will now be filled with hope and resolve and join our effort to stop ClubLink.”

More signatures are needed. If you haven’t already done so, you can go to the SCC Emergency Squad or the SCC Security Patrol.

“When ClubLink files, we will be ready,” Anderson said. “We’ll have the petitions and people signed up to attend and/or speak at the BOCC meetings. We need to mobilize the entire community to write letters, call or email our commissioners.

There will be a flurry of activity.”

For more information, visit www.SaveSCC.org or call Rick Johnson at 847-648-6355.