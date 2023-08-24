CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

I don’t know who said, “If you don’t create change, change will create you,” but it sounds about right.

I think most of us are resistant to change, and I tend to think that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But if you are the one actually initiating a change, that makes the change easier, since you wanted it.

Lately, I’ve been thinking back to all the changes in my life. Some were life-altering, such as when people in my life moved or passed away. I guess marriage is also life-altering, although I got lucky there. Mine was a keeper, and marriage changed my life for the better.

I’ve lived in cities in the Midwest and up and down the East Coast. Each new city brought a new job, new set of friends and a new set of co-workers at a new television, radio or cable station. I’ve hosted four state lotteries, done lots of on-camera appearances and tried my hand at standup comedy. I found all those changes both challenging and exciting.

So why am I talking about change this week?

I’m about to begin a new chapter of my life. It’s a big change, but I decided to step away from my position as the executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce in order for that next chapter to begin.

I couldn’t leave without saying goodbye. In the almost six years I’ve been writing this weekly column, I’ve gotten to know many of you. You’ve reached out with emails, phone calls, visits at the grocery store, and many have even stopped by the chamber to let me know what you think about this little slice of chamber life. And for that I’m grateful.

I’m also grateful to the folks at The Observer News. I realize that offering me and the chamber this space every week was not something they needed to do. This space could have been filled with a very nice-sized ad.

By the time you read this column, I will have packed up my desk and turned in my keys. But I encourage everyone to continue to ask the chamber for whatever you need. While the voice answering all your questions won’t be mine, the chamber will still be able to help.

I’ve gotten to know our member businesses. They are very special people who are ready and willing to help you with any needs you may have. And I’m sticking around the area, so I’m sure our paths will cross again. Take care.