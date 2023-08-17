SCC ‘Golden ChipnDales’ to perform at ‘Closer to a Cure’

By LOIS KINDLE

The Sun City Center Community Association will host “Closer to a Cure,” a comedy-laden, BYOB fundraiser for the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation on Oct. 18 at SCC Community Hall. The event is part of a community-wide series of events during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It will include adult-comedy performances by Sonja White and Helen Keaney, a gift basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, a dessert and coffee bar hosted by CC’s Café, music by Spirit Entertainment, a prize for the best pink outfit of the evening and a special performance by the Sun City Center Men’s “Golden ChipnDale Review.” Moffitt’s Dana Ataya, a board-certified, subspecialty-trained breast radiologist, will provide opening remarks.

“The Community Association is hosting this to support those in our community who are currently fighting breast cancer, those who’ve survived it and those who’ve lost their fight against the disease,” said community volunteer and cancer survivor Renee Bray. “Its purpose is to raise money for breast cancer research at Moffitt in support of them.”

All proceeds from “Closer to a Cure” will go to the foundation and be earmarked for breast cancer research.

The doors of Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, will open at 5:45 p.m. The gift basket raffle starts at 6 and everything else follows.

Tickets are $25 per person and will go on sale to SCC Community Association members at the Atrium Kiosk on North Course Lane Sept. 1 and to the general public Sept. 15. The event is sure to sell out quickly, so get your tickets early.

Seating for 440 will be in rounds of 10. All event activities, including purchases at the dessert bar or tickets for the 50/50 drawing/gift-basket raffle, will be cash-only.

If you’d like to honor a friend or loved one who has fought or is fighting breast cancer, you can make a $100 donation in their name to the Moffitt Cancer Foundation. Just stop by the atrium kiosk or email rbray@suncitycenter.org/.

Your loved one will be listed in the “Closer to a Cure” brochure, and his or her name will be shown on the onstage screen at Community Hall prior to the event.

Donations of any amount may also be made at the event.

“This is a great way to lovingly support or remember a breast cancer warrior,” Bray said. “All donations are tax deductible.”

The event’s major sponsors include Aston Gardens at the Courtyards; Aston Gardens at Sun City Center; Century 21 Robin Bennett; Century 21 Sandy Tams; Freedom Plaza; Humana; Sun Towers Retirement Community and the Sun Terrace Rehabilitation Center.

The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club and SCC AAUW Club have partnered with the Community Association to handle the gift basket raffle at the event.

The October fundraising campaign for Moffitt will also include activities planned in Kings Point.

To donate to this campaign via credit card, go to www.moffitt.org/, select “Give,” then “Ways to Give” and then “Make a donation online/.” Follow the prompts to complete your gift.

For more information, contact Renee Bray at rbray@suncitycenter.org/.