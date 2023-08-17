Obituaries for the week of August 10, 2023

Jerman “JR” Rimes

Jerman Redding “JR” Rimes, 91, passed away quietly in his sleep, Aug. 4, 2023, at his home in Sun City Center. He was born June 17, 1932, in Frostproof, FL, to Stephen Marion and Lula Virginia Rimes. He was the next youngest of six children.

JR joined the US Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War as a crew member of the USS President Jackson. He married Phyllis Priest in 1954 while stationed in San Diego. Their firstborn (Jay Alan) was born in California. They returned to JR’s home in Gibsonton, FL, and continued to build their family.

He was best known for his patience, gentle temperament, coaching abilities and frugalness.

He coached a span of three generations in baseball, starting at Gardenville Park in Gibsonton and ending at East Bay Little

League where he was also a founding member in the 1970s.

JR loved to fish and play any sport, but most of all he loved his family. He was a father figure to many over the years, even until his passing. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis; a great-granddaughter, Kaylie Rimes; his parents and siblings.

He is survived by sons, Jay, Doug (Ro) and Kevin (Rhonda) Rimes; daughters, Debi (Robert) Taylor and Chere (Steve) Simmons; grandchildren, Jay Rimes Jr., Deric Rimes, Robin Rimes, Jordan Rimes, Joshua Hammond, Chrissy Hartzog, Ty Simmons, Keri Lugo, Keith Rimes and Brittany Rimes; and great-grandchildren, Taryn, Aliya, Kaydin, Alara and Jaydan Rimes; Hannah and Eli Simmons; Emma and Nora Hartzog; Lily and Grayson Perez; Leigha and Joshua Breitzman; and great-great-grandchild, Kai Keoni Rimes.

He was laid to rest with military honors Saturday, Aug. 12, next to Phyllis at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Lithia.

Services were conducted by Pastor Mike Paquin of Appointed Church and held at Sun City Center Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at suncitycenterfuneralhome.com/.

Elizabeth A. Argott

Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Argott of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2023, with her family surrounding her.

Liz was born on June 11, 1939. She grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, and had many wonderful memories, which she loved to share with friends and family. A graduate of Teaneck High School, she continued her education at Trenton State in New Jersey and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Tampa in Florida.

When she moved to Brandon, Florida, in 1972, she continued to pursue her teaching career, teaching special education, working her way up to director in administration. After retiring in 2003, she moved to Kings Point, where she was president of Grantham for many years. She is survived by her family of four children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom she cherished and enjoyed spending time with.

Liz has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Samaritan Services in King’s Point.

Mary Nightingale

Mary Nightingale, born Sept. 24, 1926, in Minneapolis, MN, went to live with her Heavenly Father on May 6, 2023, in Sun City Center, FL. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Neal Nightingale.