Lennard FFA kicks off 2023-2024 school year

By LOIS KINDLE

As the new school year begins, Lennard High School’s latest team of FFA officers is eager to get things rolling. Led by ag teacher Nathan Cooley and first-year teacher Melissa Gervais, a certified veterinary tech, the group already has a list of goals it aims to achieve.

These include publicizing more of what they do and achieve; raising and showing steers, goats, pigs and turkeys at the Hillsborough County State Fair, Nov. 2 to 12; selling cattle at the Hillsborough County Beef Expo, Dec. 1 to 3; raising and showing dairy goats at the Florida State Fair, Feb. 8 to 19, 2024; and raising and showing plants, pigs, cows and sheep at the Florida Strawberry Festival, Feb 29 to March 10, 2024.

Additionally, Lennard FFA will be participating in the following career development events at FFA competitions this year: meat judging, vet assisting, livestock judging, mechanics, aquaculture, vegetable judging, public speaking and forestry.

“We also will be incorporating industry-driven, computer technology into the ag mechanics program, including décor plasma cutting and CNC router cutting (metal fabrication),” Cooley said. “The goal is to start a community store where the public can order signs we will be exhibiting in projects at the state fair.”

The skills students learn are important.

Cooley said through Hillsborough County pre-apprentice programs, those who complete three years in the ag mechanics program, a teaching trade school for around 10 major trade unions in the area, can earn second-year apprentice pay rate and benefits when they graduate.

“It’s all about showing these kids what options they have for their futures and helping prepare them,” Cooley said.

Lennard’s FFA officers for the 2023-2024 school year include senior Alivia Knight, president; junior Fawn Baksh, vice president; Elissa DeBlasio, secretary; sophomore Isabella Sanchez, treasurer; sophomore Macey Council, reporter, (communications, social media and community outreach); junior Emily Emory, parliamentarian; and sophomore Hannah Rooks, sentinel.

Lennard FFA is part of the National FFA Organization. It’s a student organization for youngsters interested in agriculture and leadership, and its programs are designed to prepare students for career success, personal growth and leadership roles through agricultural education.

Elective classes offered in Lennard’s Agriculture Program include Ag Foundations, Animal Science (biology and genetics), Veterinary Sciences 1-5, Food Science (cooking labs) and Mechanics/Tech (hands-on experience with small engines, welding and electrical).

Macey Council is going into her second year with FFA at Lennard High School. She feels she gains a lot from participating in the program.

“Having grown up around farming, I like the experience of it and raising animals,” she said. “And I enjoy helping kids learn about agriculture and its importance to our survival.”

During the 2022-2023 school year, Council raised, showed and sold a Hampshire-cross pig named Judy. She won a 3rd-place ribbon in her class at the Hillsborough County Fair. The experience taught her about commitment and responsibility, patience, marketing, record-keeping, salesmanship and showmanship.

FFA is teaching her and her fellow members these and other important life skills that will serve them their entire lives.

For more information on Lennard FFA, email nathan.cooley@hcps.net/, visit Lennard FFA on Facebook or follow lennard.ffa on Instagram.