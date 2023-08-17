Kids, parents, teachers, schools benefit from huge Back to School Fair

By LOIS KINDLE

One of the largest, community-wide Back to School Fairs ever in southern Hillsborough County took place Aug. 5 at the Sun City Center United Methodist Church.

“We served more than 200 families, some with as many as nine kids,” said organizer Victoria Sorenson, the church’s director of ministry. “We served children from Cypress Creek, Reddick, Ruskin, Thompson and Wimauma elementary schools; Beth Shields Middle School; and Sumner High School, and we helped supply the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Back to School Drive for the Wimauma Boys and Girls Club. Beyond that, families who weren’t registered also showed up and, of course, we served them.

“We even gave take-home care packages for the children of families who couldn’t come,” Sorenson said.

A full truckload of leftover supplies and other items went to the seven participating schools and HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry for the Wimauma Boys and Girls Club. Each received a half-palette.

“Victoria did an amazing job,” Merry said. “The event was highly organized and smoothly run. We look forward to serving even more families next year.”

The HCSO event held at the Boys and Girls Club served 120 at-risk children.

Although the church was the host site, Sorenson is quick to point out the huge effort could not have been successful without the vast array of support from area businesses, civic groups, health care organizations and houses of worship, who supplied monetary, school-supply donations and/or volunteers, plus individuals who did the same.

“This was the community that did this,” she said. “I simply organized and facilitated the effort.”

In a letter she sent to everyone who participated, Sorenson wrote how grateful she was for their involvement because their contributions truly made a difference for those who came for assistance.

The Back to School Fair gave away donated school supplies; haircuts; shoes and Bombas socks; pantry food items; hearing tests and eye tests; dental exams, including fluoride treatments, and dental hygiene kits; lunch; coloring books, reading books and more.

It also included face painting and bounce house play.

“I cannot ‘thank you’ enough,” Sorenson said. “I will just say my heart is full of gratitude for each one of you who participated in your special way.”

Here’s a partial list of the diverse array of Community Back to School Fair partners:

• HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

• South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce.

• Del Webb Southshore Falls.

• Renaissance Spa and Fitness Center.

• Beth Israel Jewish Congregation.

• Kings Point Pickleball, Baby Boomers and Sportsman’s clubs.

• Freedom Plaza.

• Mission Smiles.

• Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis clubs.

• Replays Family Sports Grill and Jack’s Shack.

• GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club.

• Valencia Lakes Woman’s Club.

• Baycare Healthcare.

• Sertoma Speech and Hearing.

• St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

• Calvary Lutheran Church.

• Preserve Vision.

• SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

• Girls of the World.

• City Salon.

• God’s Dog.

• Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

• Sun City Center Singles Club.

• C.C.’s Cafe.

• The Angel Attic.

• Community Foundation of Tampa Bay South Shore Council.

• Sun City Center Daughters of the American Revolution.

• Social Action Council of Sun City Center.

• Individual members of the community.

“I’m so overjoyed, my heart is full,” Sorenson said. “It took months and months of work to put this event together, but when you see a kid clinging to a box of cereal and walking away with pride over his Pokeman backpack, it’s totally worthwhile.

“Because of our success of serving so many families, I’ve already started working on our 2nd Annual Community Back to School Fair, and I am inviting everyone to come along with me for another great adventure as we continue to make a difference in the lives of our children, youth, parents and educators,” she said.