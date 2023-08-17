AEDs ready to help in life-threatening emergencies

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Sally Reid is director of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training at the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, so her eyes light up when she talks about the squad’s new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs), finally received after nine months on back order. The eleven units were purchased with a grant from Community Foundation Tampa Bay to replace older and less sophisticated units in the squad’s four ambulances and two buildings as well as those used for training.

Frank Reid, the squad’s assistant chief of education, said AED units are invaluable for bystander use in an emergency involving cardiac arrest. He noted that cardiac arrest differs from a heart attack in that it renders a person unconscious, but bystanders might hesitate utilizing AED’s because they don’t know how simple they are to operate. Asked how simple is “simple,” he said to just “turn it on and do exactly what the audio directs you to do.” There are illustrations to show where to place the pads, and if the unit advises chest compressions, many units have a metronome to lead the timing. In the meantime, someone should have called 9-1-1. The operator will coach you until emergency assistance arrives.

The key, he says, is to not be afraid to start CPR immediately, whether it is chest compressions, AED usage or both. (Mouth-to-mouth is rarely used these days.) Action in the first five minutes is critical to keep the heart pumping or get it restarted. You are NOT going to hurt the person you are trying to help.

Consider this statistic as related by the Reids: Survival rate in the 33573 area code triples when CPR is initiated. The proven value is why the squad places so much emphasis on CPR training. In addition to training for CPR certification, the squad also offers a Family and Friends non-certification class that is simply a “what to do” class. Case in point: A recent incident at the Community Association’s pickleball court could have ended on a much sadder note if fellow club member Tom Hofpensperger hadn’t acted quickly. He had previous training and, using compressions and the AED unit at the court, revived a collapsed 73-year-old player. Club president Dennis Rosett said that event sparked player interest in CPR training, so the club sponsored a Family and Friends class for them.

In Sun City Center, AEDs can be found in most public buildings. For example, the SCC Community Association and Kings Point combined have 20 units on site. These are checked monthly by their maintenance staff. It is good practice to note where AEDs are any time you enter an unfamiliar facility. Most employees will know where they are and most likely have CPR training.

Facilitating the squad’s CPR hands-on classes plays a huge role in Sally Reid’s duties. She also assists instructors and sometimes conducts the class herself. She leads a team of 10 instructors and wants to add six more since each hands-on class is limited to five participants.

In addition to the CPR classes, the SCC Emergency Squad offers Fall Prevention and Stop the Bleed classes. If interested in any of these, call the squad’s office at 813-633-1411 any day 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the appropriate squad member will follow up with class availability.