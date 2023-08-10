Tickets on sale now for Murder on the Nile

By LOIS KINDLE

In the mood for a great whodunit? Some of the best ever were written by Agatha Christie, and you can see one of her finest portrayed this month on center stage at the Firehouse Cultural Center.

The nonprofit community theatre group MacBeth And Cheese will present Murder on the Nile Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27. Friday and Saturday evening shows will start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday afternoon matinees at 3 p.m.

“It’s nice to have live theater back,” said Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center operations manager. “And I think the creative way MacBeth And Cheese are setting the stage will allow the audience to become more engaged.”

All presentations of Murder on the Nile are being directed by Amy Windle, who co-founded MacBeth And Cheese with Camille Hashem in 2019. The theatre company partners with the cultural center for at least two productions annually. Past shows have included The Odd Couple, Deathtrap, Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play, the radio production of A Christmas Carol and, most recently, Steel Magnolias.

Murder on the Nile is a 1944 murder-mystery play based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel Death on the Nile. Movies were later adapted from the novel in 1978 and 2002.

The upcoming MacBeth And Cheese productions follow the same story as the films, but some of the characters are changed, Windle said.

“The [Hercule] Poirot-type character is being replaced by Canon Pennefather, a priest,” she said.

The plot still centers on the mysterious murder of one of the passengers on a paddleboat steamer, but there’s a different ending this time. The audience will enjoy Agatha Christie’s twists and turns, as they try to figure out who the murderer is.

In fact, the three-act show will include a whodunit contest, where audience members will be invited to guess who the murderer is for the chance to win two tickets to see Stephen King’s Misery, the next MacBeth & Cheese production at the Firehouse Cultural Center, Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22. All guesses will be entered into a drawing to be held during the short intermission between Acts 2 and 3. The person whose name is drawn naming the right character wins.

There will be a longer, 15-minute intermission between Acts 1 and 2. Including both intermissions, the play will probably last two hours and 45 minutes.

Refreshments are available.

“If you enjoy a good mystery-murder where everyone is a suspect and the challenge of figuring out who did it, this is the play for you,” said Windle. “It will feature lots of returning local actors and some new ones. The stage will be thrust into the audience, where its members will partially surround it to provide a more intimate setting.

Murder on the Nile is a seriously entertaining and engaging show,” she said, adding the audience should be prepared for when they hear loud gunshots go off (from a starter pistol with blanks),” she said.

Tickets for the show are available online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 813-645-7651. The cost is $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $30 for nonmembers. Groups of 10 people or more receive member pricing. All seating is reserved.

Memberships last for an entire year, Stein said. A single membership is $35, which provides one RSVP at a reduced rate for all live performances, classes & workshops. A dual membership of $45 provides two RSVPs at a reduced rate, plus the same perks. A family membership comes with the same benefits for four, plus reduced fees for summer camp.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First St. NE, Ruskin.