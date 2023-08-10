Obituaries for the week of August 10, 2023

Reginald “Reg” Van Savage

Reginald “Reg” Van Savage, 96, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Reg was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in November 1926. He joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Philippines and Korea in World War II. After his discharge, he attended Seton Hall College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business.

He made a career in the retail industry, spending his first 25 years with W.T. Grant, managing eight different stores in various cities. After leaving Grants, he became a co-owner of three children’s apparel stores.

Reg retired in 1990 and moved to Sun City Center in 1992. He and his wife Frances enjoyed the pleasant life abounding here, participating in many volunteer activities and clubs. Reg particularly loved golf and swimming.

Reg and Frances volunteered at the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center and the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. He was a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Elks and the Pennsylvania Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, in 2009. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah VanSavage Jones (John), of Cheltenham, Maryland; granddaughter, Natalie Marie Jones, of Annapolis, Maryland; sister, Alice Shimkus, of Linden, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Geraldine Archibald

In a life filled with zest and adventure, Geraldine (Gerry) (Smarr) Archibald, age 91, passed away quietly on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Gerry lived in Sun City Center for the past 27 years where she and her late husband, Bill Smarr, moved from Leawood, Kansas. While in Leawood, she took pride in being an elementary and middle school science teacher with the Shawnee Mission School District for almost 30 years. Bill and Gerry traveled the country and the globe, gathering memories and enriching her boundless thirst for knowledge and insight.

After moving to Sun City Center, Gerry was known for her energy and enthusiasm in outdoor activities. She was active in tennis, kayaking, hiking, bicycling, traveling, swimming and dancing. Gerry cherished friends new and old, filling her calendar with sports and social engagements, never passing the opportunity to connect with someone. She was married to the late Paul Archibald for the last 12 years of her life, finding a companion who was willing to meet the challenge of keeping pace. Paul predeceased Gerry by eight months.

She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Powell, and husband Jerry, of Queensbury, New York, and Carolyn Valentine of Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Robert A. Luhmann

Robert A. Luhmann, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, surrounded by family.

Robert was born in 1936 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He attended nursing school where he met his wife, Caroline. The couple were married in 1957 and had 66 wonderful years together.

After completing nursing school, he furthered his education, becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

Robert served in the Army in Hawaii during the Vietnam War. He rose to the rank of captain and worked in a military hospital.

The couple returned to Poughkeepsie in 1968 to raise two children. Robert was employed at Vassar Hospital until his retirement in 1996.

The couple retired to Sun City Center, FL, where they enjoyed cruising with friends, ballroom dancing and regularly exercising at the community fitness center.

Robert is survived by his wife, Caroline; son, Dr. Kurt Luhmann, and partner, Karen; daughter, Alycia, and husband, Robbie Sprechman; and granddaughters, Samantha and Sydney.

Robert will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL

Gerald “Jerry” Ludwig

Feb. 11, 1936 – July 28, 2023

Age 87, Gerald and his wife Norma were educators much of their adult lives. His passion for education centered in industrial arts, physical education, coaching and administration. Gerald was an accomplished athlete in high school and in college. He retired in 1992 and lived much of his retired life in Sun City, FL. There he was surrounded by many dear friends and family for many years.

Preceded in death by his wife, Norma; parents, Harold and Myra Ludwig, and brothers, Jack and Bud Ludwig. He is survived by daughters, Karin Garrido (Carlos), Kristen Cohen (Mark); grandchildren, Antonio, Dominic, Daria, Brianna and Soleia; brothers, Jim Ludwig (Deb), Kenny Ludwig; sister-in-law, Candy Ludwig; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held in Bellevue, NE, at the Bellevue Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in his hometown and where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Norma Jean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Public School foundation/www.bp-foundation.org where Gerald and Norma taught for many years.

Timothy D. Fletcher

Timothy D. Fletcher, 63, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in his Sun City home under hospice care. Tim lost his 10+ year battle with cancer at home, as he wished. He was surrounded by his sister, Nelia S. Fletcher; nieces, Brooke and Mallory; other family and friends.

Born in Milwaukee, he transplanted to Florida in 1972. Military service took him abroad, but Florida was home. He was a proud Army veteran and AA member.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sue and Neal Fletcher, of Sun City Center, FL, and brother and nephew, Mickey and Trey Fletcher of Riverview, FL. Survivors include his sister, Nelia Sue Fletcher, Sun City Center; nieces, Brooke Dawson and Mallory Fletcher of Ruskin, FL; and his greats, Dylan, Audrey and Clyde. He is alsosurvived by his beloved dog, Smokey, and grand-puppy, Tiny Tim.

Glenda L. Burgess

Glenda L. Burgess, 85, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on July 14, 2023.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, John Burgess; daughters, Victoria Simmerman and Nancy Cockrell; and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Monique LaGrange.

Glenda and John settled in Sun City Center in 2011 after residing in Tampa, then North Carolina for nine years. Glenda enjoyed hobbies, such as traveling, ziplining and river rafting. She worked as an optician and owned her own business.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center.