Faces of Courage to host Women’s Cancer Retreat

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re a woman who’s been newly diagnosed with any form of cancer, is currently undergoing treatment or has survived it, the Faces of Courage Women’s Cancer Retreat was designed with you in mind.

The three-day retreat brings women going through any stage of cancer together in a spa-like, judgement-free environment and provides them with activities designed to empower, educate, embrace and encourage them as they and their families face the challenges of battling the disease.

Faces of Courage cancer camps provide a variety of relaxing activities where participants can spend time with others going through the same experiences they are, develop log-lasting friendships and simply have fun.

Faces of Courage campers can look forward to enjoying activities like tie dying, arts and crafts, ice cream socials, hair cuts and paraffin hand-waxing at this summer’s Women’s Cancer Retreat Aug. 18-20.

“We provide an atmosphere of trust where participants are able to relax, discuss freely and simply have fun,” said Faces of Courage founder Peggie Sherry, a cancer survivor herself. “Everything we do is aimed at making them feel comfortable about sharing their concerns about the disease itself, their fear of early mortality and how to deal with the common issues cancer patients share.”

“We have campers come from all over the United States, Canada and Caribbean Isles,” she said. “Between all of our programs, we’ve helped almost 13,000 women, children and families, and we’re expecting more than 50 for our upcoming Women’s Cancer Retreat Aug. 18-20.”

A camper sets off on a kayak during a previous Faces of Courage women’s cancer camp. The nature-filled activity will be offered again this year, as will canoeing.

Sun City Center resident Larry Brooks has been involved with Faces of Courage as a financial supporter, networker and active volunteer for the past 15 years. If you’d like to contribute in some way, email psherry@facesofcourage.org/.

Sherry said the camp’s open, inviting atmosphere offers attendees the opportunity to develop a support lifetime network transcending race, religion or socio-economic backgrounds.

“The major benefit of socializing with peers affected by cancer is the positive aspect associated with connecting to other survivors,” Sherry said. “Our schedule of activities is designed to maximize participant intermingling.”

The entire weekend is absolutely free.

Faces of Courage is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization staffed by one paid employee (Sherry) and hundreds of volunteers. Including in-kind donations like speakers’ fees, arts and crafts, medical providers and more, its operational budget in 2022 was $382,000.

Funding for its programs comes from fundraisers, corporate sponsors, grants, bequests and individual donations. Ninety-two percent of every donation directly benefits program participants.

PAM KNOWLES PHOTOS
Faces of Courage founder Peggie Sherry, left, shares a lighthearted moment with 103-year-old, two-time cancer survivor Judy Knowles during the recent Women of Color Cancer Retreat May 12-14 at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon. The upcoming FOC Women’s Cancer Retreat is Aug. 18-20.

Sun City Center resident Larry Brooks, 76, whom Sherry calls the “ambassador of all ambassadors,” has been involved with Faces of Courage for 15 years as a financial supporter, networker and active volunteer.

“It’s such a great organization,” said Brooks, who lost a dear friend to Stage 4 breast cancer. The woman actually introduced him to Faces of Courage.

“I see where the money goes and the impact it has. Many of the same women return every year, which shows how much the camp and being around others who are going through the same thing they are means to them.”

“Larry has actually told me, ‘I’ll be at your camp ‘til the day I die,’” Sherry said.

For more information on Faces of Courage, to volunteer or to sign up for camp, email psherry@facesofcourage.org or visit www.facesofcourage.org/.

