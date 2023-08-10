ECHO opens shop in old Riverview library to better meet the burgeoning need

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Emergency Care Help Organization, founded in Brandon and rapidly growing to meet south Hillsborough County needs, has moved into the old Riverview library on Riverview Drive to meet an increase in need in unprecedented times.

At a ribbon-cutting Aug. 3 with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, community members learned firsthand how ECHO is using the space at 10509 Riverview Drive — and how dire the need is for emergency, employment and empowerment services the long-serving nonprofit provides.

According to ECHO Executive Director Eleanor Saunders, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, ECHO served 24,000 neighbors, up from 16,500 neighbors the year before, a 45 percent increase. (ECHO refers to people in 18 ZIP codes who receive services as “neighbors,” not clients.)

In further assessing the need, Saunders said that for the month of July 2023, taking COVID out of the equation, “it was our biggest month ever.” Moreover, “49 percent of our neighbors in July were first-timers,” she added, “and that’s just crazy.”

Given the affordable housing crisis in Hillsborough, it’s not surprising that the need is growing for food and clothes in emergency situations, and for other services ECHO provides, including job-search and financial-literacy assistance; job coaching; GED instruction in English and Spanish; and workshops on a variety of topics, including free certification training and shopping with coupons. Also growing is the need for help in getting assistance through online channels, including for unemployment insurance and for food stamp assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Saunders said rising rents and inflationary food prices; “big developments coming up where trailer parks used to be;” and the “increasing gentrification of Tampa, which has more people moving into the area,” are driving the increase in demand for ECHO services.

“The cost of everything is just skyrocketing, and people can’t keep up,” Saunders said. “When you raise someone’s rent 50 percent and their paycheck climbs 5 percent, what are you going to do?”

ECHO’s mission is to bridge the gap between crisis and stability, with life-saving programs and resources to help people in need provide for themselves. Established in Brandon in 1987, where the “mothership” continues its much-respected operations, ECHO four years ago opened a satellite location at 7807 Capitano St., off Riverview Drive, to better meet the needs of south county residents.

In May 2021, the ECHO South County satellite secured space in a second building at the same location, where both buildings had once been used by Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation.

Now, ECHO is in the old Riverview library, an 8,000-square-foot facility. Established in 1979, the old library closed with the 2021 opening of the replacement Riverview library, a 35,0000-square-foot building at 9951 Balm Riverview Drive.

At the ECHO ribbon-cutting Aug. 3 was Jim Johnson, who retired from The Mosaic Company and serves as board emeritus for the Riverview chamber. He said Mosaic, then known as Gardinier, dedicated the 10509 Riverview Drive property to the county to be used for a library.

“If it ever stopped being used for a library, the land would revert back to the Mosaic land department,” said Johnson, who for 19 years served on the county’s library board. “They worked out a deal with ECHO, and it’s all turned out wonderfully.”

Down the road, ECHO has plans to expand further south, but for now the need is great where it is. “Last month we distributed 32,000 pounds of food, and we only collected 16,000 pounds of food,” Saunders said. “If you want to donate food at either resource center during operating hours, that would be great.”

ECHO in Brandon is at 507 North Parsons Ave., in a building originally donated by Julian Craft, after his wife read a newspaper article saying the need was greater than what churches individually could address. “I talked to Carol, his widow, and she is just so pleased” with how ECHO has grown to meet an ever-increasing need, Saunders said. “She sent us flowers, and she’s so proud of us and where we’re going and how many people we get to help.”

According to Saunders, ECHO needs canned pasta, peanut butter, dried beans, canned meat and jelly. Clothing, too, is needed, always for men and children, and new underwear for everybody. She said “the best of the best donations will go into our resource centers,” and that all sorting takes place at the thrift stores, at 815 West Bloomingdale Ave. and at 424 West Brandon Blvd.

All the proceeds, as well as money donations, help pay for perishable food items, including fresh produce, butter, eggs and cheese.

Saunders said ECHO volunteers are always needed, and people can volunteer once a week the same day every week, typically from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., if possible.

For more, visit ECHO online at www.ECHOFL.org/. Call 813-540-9880 (Riverview) and 813-685-0935 (Brandon).