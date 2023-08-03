Waterset Oilers set for inaugural season at SouthShore Sportsplex in Apollo Beach

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

FishHawk resident Robert “Mac” McDonald is gearing up for his first season as coach and president of Waterset Oilers, a nonprofit youth sports organization renting fields at Hillsborough County’s newly opening SouthShore Sportsplex in Apollo Beach.

Waterset Oilers plans to add additional sports along the way, including soccer, baseball and, possibly, basketball, track and lacrosse, but for now football and cheer registration are open for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. Flag football is for ages 4 to 5.

In step with coaches, board members, organizers and youth, McDonald, at the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade, promoted the Waterset Oilers. The marching unit earned the parade award for Best Youth Cheerleaders, presented by the Community Roundtable, which runs the annual parade.

The Waterset Oilers gameplan is “to develop athletes both on and off the field with respect for the beautiful fields they play on, the parents who support them, the spectators who watch them and the sponsors who donate to youth organizations,” McDonald said.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Waterset Oilers is affiliated with Pop Warner, billed as the nation’s leading youth football, cheerleading and dance organization. League officials promote time-tested rules and regulations, strict equipment requirements, mandated volunteer screening and training certifications, and assistance in sound policy creation.

While Pop Warner requires a minimum 2.0 grade-point-average to play, Waterset Oilers will aim higher, if possible, McDonald said. Coaches and organizational leaders will check grades, mentor youth and promote community service. The overall aim, he added, is to develop social, communication and other skills necessary for kids to succeed in high school and post-secondary career training and academic pursuits.

“We aim to spend a lot of time getting to know our athletes on and off the field,” McDonald said. “Everything we do in the field we try to relate to an experience or situation they will face in life.”

Coaching youth football on and off since 2011, McDonald said he has coached in Texas, Oklahoma and now here in Florida.

“I started with my own kids and realized how much of a passion I still had for the game,” said McDonald, who played ball in school before enlistment. He said he retired in 2019 from the U.S. Army with 23 years of service.

“I still remember the kids I played with when I was a kid, and I talk to quite a few of them,” McDonald said. “I still talk to the coach I had when I was a kid at the Boys and Girls Club. He serves as a mentor to me and helps me with questions I have today.”

McDonald said anyone who works for Waterset Oilers volunteers their time, including those who marched in the Brandon parade. Among them was McDonald’s wife, LaSandra, who serves as operations director. She hails from Houston, which is how the Waterset Oilers got its name.

According to Robert McDonald, the Houston Oilers is “an old-school team known for its passing game, with one of the best running backs of all time, Earl Campbell.” Knick-named “the Tyler Rose,” for his birthplace in Texas, Campbell was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (1990) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2019) and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

With a rich naming legacy in place, “we wanted to model an organization where athletes know they will be challenged when they come in, led by old-school coaches who stick to the basics but with safety in mind,” McDonald said. “We’re going to be tough but fair. We’re going to be competitive but focus on the right things.”

Open to youth throughout Hillsborough County, Waterset Oilers focuses its registration efforts closer to home, including Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma and Sun City Center. The deadline to register is Sept. 15, but McDonald said for conditioning purposes most spots fill up through Aug. 15.

As a Pop Warner club, players compete locally for a chance to advance to regionals and then on to nationals. Meanwhile, flag football for the younger set aims “to keep them active and get them to come out for the love of the sport,” McDonald said, adding it’s possible for girls to play football and for boys to cheer.

The cost to register for a flag team is $100. For the six-year-old football team, $250. For all other football teams, $350. The regular season runs through the second week of December, depending on advancement. The cost for cheerleading is $350.

Youth cheer at games and in competitions that allow for regional and national advancement.

Costs cover field rentals, insurance, league fees, uniforms and equipment. For more information and to register, visit www.leagues.bluesombrero.com/watersetoilers/. For a sponsorship package, email McDonald at president@watersetoilers.org or Secretary Jessica Miller, at sec@watersetoilers.org/.

Covering roughly 84 acres, the SouthShore Sportsplex, at 6110 Waterset Blvd., boasts four state-of-the-art, multisport synthetic-turf fields. Fields are available to rent for practice, league play and tournaments. Other features include a playground, pavilions, LED lighting, a concession building with restrooms, office and meeting spaces, and parking for more than 500 vehicles. For details and pricing, call 813-744-5595.