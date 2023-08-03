Obituaries for the week of August 3, 2023

Charles R. Simmons

Charles R. (Sam) Simmons, 79, passed away on July 25, 2023, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace. He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Ruskin, FL, the son of Royce and Jay (Willis) Simmons. Sam graduated from East Bay High School Class of “62.” Following graduation, he was one of the first football players from EBHS to sign a four-year scholarship, attending Wichita State University. After attending college, Sam joined the Army National Guard, where he served for six years. When he was honorably discharged from serving his county, Sam married and went on to own and co-operate several successful businesses.

In addition to his parents, Sam was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda, and sister, Selma Shenefield. Sam was survived by two sons, Sammy Simmons, and wife, Nikki, of Ruskin, and Dean Simmons, and wife, Chivon, of Riverview; four grandchildren Morgan, Royce, Hailey and Garrett; brother-in-Law, Mike Shenefield; Jason Shenefield (nephew); and Cindy (Jeff) Cummings (niece). Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, lobstering and spending time with his family.

He will be greatly missed for his kind heart and his generosity.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor and memory to The Childrens Home Network, 10909 Memorial Highway, Tampa, FL 33615.

If you prefer flowers, we recommend Harriet’s Flowers and Gifts at 813-645-1525.

Funeral services are as follows: Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL. Visitation with the family is from 10 to 11 a.m., Service is from 11 a.m. to noon, graveside service at Ruskin Memorial Park is from noon to 1 p.m.

A reception will follow at 508 East Shell Point Road, Ruskin, FL.

Joseph Di Salvo

Joseph Di Salvo, 78, passed away at South Shore Hospital on July 14, 2023. He was born Sept. 27, 1945, and lived most of his life in Tampa, FL. He worked at Enterprise Car Rental for three days a week. He also loved to dance. He and his wife attended all the dances in Sun City Center and the Moose.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Di Salvo, they were only married for four years, and his two boys, Sean Di Salvo of Brandon, FL, and Kris Di Salvo of Bradenton, FL.

He will be greatly missed and will live in our hearts forever.

Betty Marie Crockett

Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Betty Marie Crockett was called to be with our Lord on July 20, 2023, at the age of 93. Betty was the wife of late Frank James Crockett and is survived by her sister, Sharrin (Arthur) Hulett, and her children, Allen (Linda) Crockett, David Crockett, Gloria Harris and Latha (Mark) Tickles. Betty is the grandmother of Shandra (Bridges) Crockett, Melissa (Blum), David Lee, Nathan and Daniel Crockett, Aaron, Tonya (Lucas) and Kelly (Meucci) Harris, and Jacob and Juliana Tickles. She also has 23 great-grandchildren as well as many, many other friends she considered family.

Betty was the second of six children of Daisy Marie Combs and Cecil Wright. She was raised in West Virginia and spent time with family in Michigan furthering her education. In 1949, she met her lifelong husband, Frank, and they spent many special moments together in Rock, WV, overlooking the Bluestone River. They married in 1950 and spent their child-rearing lives in Ohio. They settled in Florida in 1973, where they continued to raise their children and support the community.

Betty was a devout member of Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Church, since 1998, and supported the Widows Auxiliary Luncheon, donning a fancy new hat each year. Betty loved butterflies and had a knack for keeping orchids alive. Betty had a peaceful personality that made everyone around her feel loved.

Please join us as we celebrate her life at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens in Brandon, FL. Friends and family are encouraged to visit from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1. Immediately following the visitation, services will be conducted at noon; a grave-side service will be held at 1 p.m.