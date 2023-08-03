HCA South Shore Hospital offers convenient, advanced imaging services

By LOIS KINDLE

Why go anywhere else for advanced diagnostic imaging when South Shore Hospital offers everything you need in one convenient location? Its Imaging Services department offers everything from DEXA bone density screenings, CT scans and X-rays to ultrasounds, 3-D digital mammography, MRIs and more.

“Imaging services are an essential part of great preventative care,” said Sarah Tavenner, South Shore Hospital vice president of operations. “As such, it’s important for the community to know about the services we provide. These services are for the entire community, not just patients within the hospital.

“You can come here to get an MRI, X-ray or mammogram, and, oftentimes, these can be scheduled the same day, as need be,” she continued. “Our team here will work with you to arrange services around your schedule. There is a reason our team was ranked No. 1 in the entire company, and we want community members to know what they have available to them, right next door.”

Imaging Services is led by Jim Williams, who has worked in the field for 30 years and been with HCA Healthcare for more than 24.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome.

“We make every effort to provide timely care when imaging services are needed,” said Williams. “While most diagnostic exams can be performed same day, there are certain tests which may require an appointment due to needed preparations for the study.

“South Shore Hospital takes great pride in our imaging services, which consistently receive high patient experience scores. Our caregivers are widely recognized by their patients for the exceptional care they provide, and they are the driving force behind my pride in recommending our services to the community. Our dedicated caregivers always strive to make a positive difference in the care they deliver.”

HCA and South Shore Hospital utilize an outside, independent company to survey patients after services are provided. Patients rate the services they’ve received on a scale of 1 to 10, and those ratings are then compared across an all-facility database nationwide, which then tabulates final rankings.

South Shore patients rated Imaging Services highest on the overall care they received. The ratings the department received were consistently in the 90th percentile overall.

“My team excels at making patients feel safe and cared for while providing them with high quality care,” Williams said.

Convenience is another factor patients like.

In addition to imaging studies, folks needing other services can also book their lab tests, echocardiograms and EKGs.

“We are always happy to coordinate multiple studies across the facility in an effort to make each visit as efficient and easy as possible,” Williams said.

Through the MyHealthOne app, radiology reports are available to the patient once the radiologist signs them. Images can be obtained on a CD by contacting the department directly. And, of course, results are sent to the ordering physician(s).

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd., Sun City Center. To access Imaging Services, park near the Emergency Services entrance behind the main building, enter and go to the information desk directly ahead. The waiting area is immediately to the right.

A physician’s prescription, list of all medications and allergies, photo ID and insurance cards are required.

To book an imaging services appointment, call 866-463-7002 weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.