Community volunteers help disabled veteran

By LOIS KINDLE

A small group of volunteers from Ye Mystic Krewe of the South Shore Marauders and Scout Troop 284 helped a disabled man in need July 22.

On March 5, Robert Bridges, a neurodivergent, bipolar veteran with non-combat-related PTSD, moved to a rental home in Kings Point from Greenville, S.C.

His home was in foreclosure, and his half-sister, Cicily, who lives in Ruskin, traveled there to bring him and his two service dogs and two emotional support animals to Florida.

On March 10, after a fall, Bridges met Bonnie Peacock, of Money Mates and The Nimble Notary, at South Shore Hospital. She notarized some legal documents for him, which then led to a conversation with him and his half-sister about other services Bridges might need. Subsequently, she became his money manager.

Meanwhile, back in South Carolina, friends from American Legion 271 and its executive board, packed and loaded everything he owned into a P.O.D.S. portable container, including a beautiful, upright, antique piano. Board member and friend Tim Keagy shipped it to Kings Point, and it arrived the morning of July 22.

Within two hours of its arrival, the volunteer work crew was there. Peacock had reached out to Melanie Davis, of the SouthShore Chamber, who, in turn, connected Peacock to Ann Strauser, of the South Shore Marauders, the charter organization of the Scout Troop 284, which is based in Riverview.

“We [five krewe members and four Scouts] worked from about noon to 2:30 p.m., emptied the P.O.D.S., set up his dining room table and placed his very heavy piano and other furniture where they needed to be,” Strauser said. “Robert is a great guy. He was so happy we were there. It was a feel-good moment for us to know we truly helped someone in need.”

Bridges was more than grateful.

“I was stunned,” he said. “I knew they were coming, but when they showed up, and I saw how hard they worked, I was humbled and honored they chose to help. I felt blessed.

“To me, the Scouts being there was special,” he added. “I was a Cub Scout long ago, and my mother was a den mother.”

More about Robert Bridges

Bridge’s father was a member of the original Army Air Corps in World War II. He served in Korea and Vietnam, then retired after 20 years.

Bridges, who was born in Bradenton in 1949, served in the Air Force from Oct. 2, 1970, when his father administered his oath of office, until he was found unsuitable for service and honorably discharged June 12, 1971.

In 2018, he suffered a thalamic stroke, which left him with some hearing loss and speech aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage to parts of the brain controlling his ability to communicate.

Before moving to Florida from South Carolina, his wife Judy passed away in February 2022 from natural causes. The loss was extremely difficult for Bridges, and he fell into financial difficulties afterward.