True Nails moves into new, spacious salon

By LOIS KINDLE

Folks who patronize True Nails in the Cypress Village Plaza in Ruskin are used to receiving exceptional professional nail care, facials and waxing. But as of July 17, they’re receiving it all in a new, ultramodern salon designed to provide ultimate comfort and a healthier environment.

“We had been in the same space for 25 years and become so busy, we knew we needed to expand for both our clients and staff,” said Kim Vinh, who owns True Nails with her husband, Binh. “So we moved next door into the 2,800 square-foot space [formerly occupied by The Bulk Food Store], installed ceiling ventilation that vacuums chemical fumes out of the equipment area and purchased new, state-of-the-art tools and equipment.”

Vinh said she achieved her goal of creating a space where clients walk in and feel like they’re in a comfort zone.

“I could never have done this without the support I’ve received from this community,” she said.

Sun City Center resident Dee Williams has been with the Vihns since the beginning.

“I was one of their first customers,” she said. “I just fell in love with Kim and her husband. I remember when their oldest boy was crawling around in the back room.

“They are the epitome of the American Dream,” Williams continued. “Those two have worked very hard over the past 25 years and still do.”

Williams’ daughter, Kim Droege, wouldn’t think of going anywhere else.

“They’re the best in town,” she said. “I’ve been a customer for 20 years. I go every three weeks to Kim or Monica.

“Their work is very professional, and I love it,” she continued. “I know every single time it’s going to be great.”

True Nails serves men, as well as women.

Case in point are monthly regulars Gloria Deiss and her husband.

“We like the people. They always treat us right,” she said. “The service we receive is wonderful.”

The new salon has 20 nail stations and 19 pedicure stations, including four grand VIP chair stations that provide full body massages, while customers get pedicures. It also features a tattoo room, where clients can receive eyelash extensions, eyelash perms or eyebrow coloring and a separate three-chair room for facial waxing. Services include a variety of manicures and pedicures for adults and children; an array of acrylic nail options; nail take-offs, repairs and polish changes; facial, underarm, half- and full leg waxing; permanent makeup.

True Nails offers 1,400 individual nail colors in regular polish and gels for natural or acrylic nails, all kinds of designs and jewels.

“Anyone looking for something different or fun with their nails always leaves here happy,” Vinh said. “I have a great team here working with me. Miss Monica has been by my side for 20 years.”

Vinh employs 22 people full-time.

True Nails has served the community since 1998, when it was opened by Binh Vihn and his brother Kevin. Kim was a 19-year old nail tech working in Orlando when Binh proposed to her, and they married shortly after. She joined him in the business, and Kevin moved on to pursue other interests, she said.

The couple have two sons: Bryce, 22, who recently graduated from Florida State University, is now applying to medical school and plans to become a surgeon; and Ayden, 10, a 5th-grade student at Ruskin Christian School.

True Nails is at 3804 Sun City Center Blvd., Ruskin. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The salon is closed Sundays.

The salon accepts cash, MasterCard, Visa and Discover, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

For an appointment or more information, call 813-642-9193 or visit https://truenailsinsuncity.com/. You can also find True Nails on Facebook and Instagram.