Obituaries for the week of July 27, 2023

Clara Ines Cardulla

Clara Ines Cardulla (nee Barrera Téllez), most recently of Rochester, NY, and previously a 20+ year resident of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, after a brief illness. Clara was at home, surrounded by family who were guided by the compassionate care of the URMC Hospice Team. Just shy of her 86th birthday, Clara was active, healthy and able to travel independently, in May, to Bogotá, Colombia, to see her sister, nieces and nephews – a visit Clara cherished.

Clara was born on July 24, 1937, in Chiquinquirá, Colombia, South America, to Luis Francisco Barrera and Gilma (nee Téllez). One of five children, Clara grew up in Colombia and Argentina. Upon graduation from high school, Clara was hired as a stewardess for Pan Am airlines to fly the South American routes to Miami, FL. Later she became a nanny in Miami where she met her future husband, Anthony V. Cardulla (Tony). Clara, who had never seen snow, bravely moved with Tony to his hometown of Victor, NY, where she was greeted by a blizzard on her wedding day, a fact that always made her laugh. Tony’s family welcomed Clara with open arms, and their relationships moved beyond “in-laws” to deep, lifelong friendships.

Clara and Tony had two children whom they raised in Bloomfield and, later, Victor. Clara and Tony enjoyed small town living, Canandaigua Lake and travel with their family. Clara adored her three granddaughters and, simply put, was a wonderful grandmother. When they were together, the girls’ antics reduced Clara to uncontrollable giggles.

Clara moved to Sun City Center, FL in 1998, where she made many dear friends and enjoyed an active life of tennis, dancing, long walks, time at the beach and entertaining.

Clara was predeceased by her husband, Tony; parents; sister, Leonor; and Hugo, her twin brother. Clara is survived by her son, Dean, and daughter-in-law, Teresa (Terri), of Petersburg, VA; daughter, Michelle, and son-in-law, Merle Cardulla Heath, of Rochester, NY; and granddaughters, Adrienne, Natalie and Melanie Cardulla. Clara is also survived by her sister, Nelly Simbaqueba; brother, Luis Barrera Téllez; nieces, Sandra (Juan Carlos), and Diana; and nephews, Jorge, Pablo and Sergio of Bogotá Colombia; in-laws, Al and Janet Cardulla; Marylou and Jim Scherbyn; Joanne Heck; and Richard Cardulla; nieces, Donna, Roxanne, Christine and Jackie (Brian); and dear friends, Clara Moreno, Andrea Fineman, Angela Amato, Judi Salsburg Taylor, Julie and Dave Boland, Fanny and Jairo Rojas, and Mary and Angelo Lopez.

Clara lived her life with grace, dignity, compassion, a generous nature and incredible strength. Clara took joy in being outdoors, surrounded by the beauty of nature and animals, especially cats. Clara will be deeply missed by many.

In keeping with Clara’s wishes, services will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting the Alvah Halloran and Son Funeral Home website (www.AlvahHalloranAndSon.com). If you would like to make a memorial donation in Clara’s honor, the family suggests one of the following charities, which Clara supported: Saint Jude’s Children Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Janine The Bean Rescue (www.janinethebeanrescue.org).

Rita M. Etzler

Our Amazing mother, Rita M. Etzler, born May 15, 1931, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 14, 2023. A college graduate and teacher at age 18, Rita was a source of enormous strength for her family. There was little she could not do. Rita was an exceptional cook; the most gracious host, even to strangers stranded in snowbanks in the middle of the night; she was an incredible friend to all who knew her; a phenomenal gardener; and a talented seamstress who was also skilled in needle point and cross-stitch. Rita taught us how to raise a family; how to stretch resources; how to be financially responsible and budget money; the power of forgiveness; how to love God, family and friends; and the importance of fair treatment despite opposing views.

Rita passed on her personal stamina and a strong work ethic; her willingness to share what she worked hard for; to help anyone in need; and that above all, family was most important. Rita set an example for all and made friends everywhere she went, having a true servant’s heart. She was loved by everyone, and she was a constant source of strength and positive influence. While Alzheimer’s took her mind and cancer ravaged her body, at 92 years of age, she demonstrated herculean strength to the very end.

Rita is predeceased by her husband, Harvey Etzler; son, William D. Etzler; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Etzler; and brothers, Edward Chandler and Gene Chandler. Rita is survived by her children, Robert Etzler (Ria), Mary Ann Etzler (Bruce Phillips), Bruce Etzler (Cyndi) and Ken Etzler; her grandchildren, Susie Reichel, Amanda Flesner, Andrew Etzler, Luke Phillips, Zachary Phillips, Michelle Chae and Mary Ann Davidson; her great-grandchildren, Jason, Jayda, Nina and Tobias; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kristen and Jazlynn; her brothers, Leonard Chandler (Corrie), Jerry Chandler (Donna), Terry Chandler (Bonnie); and sister, Norie Siers (widowed); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

God bless you, Mom. Thank you for raising us right, teaching us in the way to go and for setting an example for all to follow. We love you and miss you so very much. Funeral Service at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on July 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

Ronald Moore

Ronald Moore, 76, of Sun City Center, died July 6, 2023, at South Shore Hospital after suffering a life threatening accident.

He was born July 17, 1946, in Seattle, Washington. He was predeceased by his parents, Augustes and Clara Rose Moore; also by his younger sister Becky. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheryl; his son, David (Dawn); two grandchildren, Dax and Trace; and great-granddaughter, Regan; also an older sibling, Merlyn.

After graduating high school he joined the Navy and served for four years. Upon discharge he worked for Xeron for 10 years and then for Ikon as instructor until he retired. Upon retirement he traveled in his motor home for 10 years and then finally retired in Florida. He loved to fish and travel.

He will be greatly missed. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

Kelly Yeatman

Kelly Jean Sprang Yeatman, age 58, of Ruskin, FL., received her wings the morning of Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born Aug. 22, 1964, in Minot, North Dakota, to the late Sandra Jo (Bradley) and Leslie Carl Sprang. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Russell B. Yeatman (Chip); her father, Leslie Carl Sprang; her five daughters, Christina (Robert) Sprang, Crystal (Tim) Sweeney, Cindy (Felipe) Yeatman, Connie (Davin) Thomas and Corsandra (Josh) Hensley; seven granddaughters; four grandsons; one great-granddaughter; her brother, Timothy (Michelle) Sprang; sister, Carla Scranton; along with many other extended family members and friends.

A celebration to honor the beautiful life of Kelly will be held on Aug. 5, 2023, at Beth Shields Middle School in Ruskin, FL, beginning at 11 a.m.

Barbara Whidden

Barbara Whidden, a long time resident of Ruskin, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2023, at home under hospice care.

Barbara worked at Lambert’s Grocery, Ruskin Elementary School and Glendale Federal. She was a member of Desoto #201 order of Eastern Star.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, James and Vernince Pipkins and her husband, William B. Whidden Sr. She is survived by her loving sons, William B. Whidden Jr., Bruce A. Whidden; her five grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Jimmie Parker.

Graveside funeral services will be held a later date for immediate family at Fellowship Cemetery.

Lynne Whited

Funeral services for Lynne Langstroth Whited, 91, formerly of Sun City Center, will be held at noon on July 29, 2023, at the Masonic Lodge in Caldwell, Texas.

She was born on March 10, 1932, in Needham, Massachusetts, to Colonel Guy Langstroth and Edith MacArthur Langstroth. She died peacefully on July 12, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas.

Lynne is survived by her two sons, Wayne and Bruce; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Please join us as we celebrate Lynne’s life and honor her memory.

Thulla ‘Mae’ Seymour

Mae Seymour, age 88, passed away on July 17, 2023, at Magnolia Senior Living in Sun City, FL .

She is survived by her two married sons, Scott (Nancy) and Mark (Anna); three grandchildren, Amy (Gerard) Fernandez, Greg (Lisa) Seymour and Michael Seymour; three married step grandchildren, Kristina (Kevin) Eggebrecht, Kelli (Dustin) Bisby and Ryan (Jenn) McClure; eight great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jerry Seymour.

Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Seymour; her parents, Carl and Estelle Salmon; and her two sisters, Carlene Simpson and Jeanne Engelman.

Mae loved the Lord; her husband, Ralph; her family; and their many, many friends and neighbors.

She was born on February 25, 1935, in Doniphan, MO, a small town in the boot heel of Missouri. Mae and Ralph were high school sweethearts and married on July 3, 1953. They raised their children in St. Louis, MO, and were very active in their church and community. Mae was known to make cookies, pies and fudge for every possible occasion, which, if you remember, she always allowed Ralph to secretly nab the first bite for himself.

They retired to Apollo Beach in 2000 where they quickly made friends throughout the community. Mae enjoyed her many friends that she made in Bible study groups, TOPS and Red Hats along with those that traveled with her on the many cruises they enjoyed over the years.

Mae will always be remembered for her gentle kindness and smile, which she freely gave to all she came in contact with. She taught by example and made an impression everywhere she went.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to LifePath Hospice

https://www.chaptershealth.org/foundation/lifepathhospice-donation/ in Mae’s memory.