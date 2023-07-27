CHAMBER NEWS & VIEWS

It’s hot. Very hot. And why do they keep telling us about those “feels like” temperatures? We know. We can feel them! But I did warn you about this last winter. I did. Remember that cold snap we had? I’m thinking January/February? It was a fairly lengthy cold snap that was not typical in its duration. As we all complained about being so cold – we had sweaters and boots on- I tried to warn you we would miss this little cool off in the heat of summer. Well, here we are. So what are we gonna do? Just ask the chamber.

At the chamber we have a two-pronged approach. First, come to some of the chamber events. We’re not masochists. We hold events indoors this time of year. First up, come to our South Hillsborough’s Got Talent auditions. We’re holding auditions – indoors – in Kings Point North Clubhouse on Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 3 p.m. Show us what you’ve got – without any chance of succumbing to heatstroke. But if you want to participate, you have to return your registration form to the chamber by Friday, Aug. 4. And we’re planning our Fall Expo on Thursday, Oct. 5. Again, it’s indoors at the Sun City Center Community Hall. It is well air conditioned, but if we are still in this heat wave in October, we’re in big trouble. I’m just asking you to save the date and pray for a cool down.

But we have a second-pronged approach in which our members can help you beat the heat! Air Conditioning failing? Mine did. Our A/C guys will get you up and running and feeling cool again. What’s perfect this time of year? Ice cream, of course. Visit Jack’s Shack and Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins on 301. Now that’s cool in more ways than one. And, of course, all our chamber member restaurants have a/c – I checked. So stop by and cool off. We’ll make it. Just be careful. The chamber wants to help you get through this and get back to below sweltering. So let’s move swiftly into South Hillsborough’s Got Talent. Let’s just sing, dance, juggle, be funny and prove we are the best place to live in the state – hot or not.

Lynne Conlan is executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce. Call her at 813-634-5111, or email lynne@southhillschamber.com/.