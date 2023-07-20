SCC Men’s Club gift buys Samaritan Services car for resident rides

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Sun City Center is unique because its residents are special. Neighbors Helping Neighbors has been the community mantra since it was established in 1961. This spirit is re-energized every time an individual or group Helps Others Help Neighbors. Such is the case recently when the SCC Mens Club gave $32,000 to Samaritan Services.

Samaritan Services President Pat Rapach said the gift enabled them to replace a 2017 vehicle with a 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid in its seven-vehicle fleet. Two are earmarked to transport residents around the community (any purpose) and five are used for “out-of-town” medical appointments. “We are so appreciative to the Men’s Club for its generous donation. The Camry displays the club’s name and logo to show its commitment to the Sun City Center community,” she said.

Samaritan Services also coordinates a Meals on Wheels program with area groups providing drivers. It has partnered with the HCA South Shore Hospital and the GFWC SCC Womans Club for about 20 years on this program. In addition, its Alzheimer’s Auxiliary pays for 60 hours of respite in-home care from a home health care agency. While outlining the valuable services offered, Rapach said, “I am continually surprised that so many people don’t know about us.” She has served in various roles for several years and became president in 2023 to lead the 150 volunteers.

For Samaritan Services information, visit its web site at sccsam.org/.

Bob Sullivan, who stepped into the Men’s Club president role this year, pointed out that the assistance Samaritan Services gives residents aligns with the club’s values, and this most recent $32,000 donation reflects that.

The club supports a multitude of projects aiding residents. For example, it helped with pool chair lifts and automatic doors at Kings Point and the SCC Community Association, and a $7,132 gift to the SCC Emergency Squad paid for two manikins and body boards. (The manikins are named John and Ken in honor of the tireless community efforts of John Bowker and Ken Barringer.)

In addition to monetary aid, the club’s flagship service commitment is its Lifeline Personal Emergency Response System. Currently, over 600 Lifeline devices are used by residents and serviced by member volunteers.

Other activities include health fairs and educational forums, such as fraud and crime prevention symposiums, and providing drivers for July Meals on Wheels deliveries.

Its members have fun, too, with fellowship activities such as monthly luncheons, baseball and hockey games, concerts, cruises and an annual lunch with their partners.

The SCC Men’s Club was organized in 1963 and now has 350 members. “I am thrilled to have a board of 12 directors who work well together,” Sullivan said.

For club meeting and contact information, visit sccmensclub.com/.